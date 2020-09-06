On Labor Day weekend, signs that COVID-19 remains a threat

Health officials have called on people to take the pandemic seriously, avoid crowds, and curtail many of the festivities that mark traditional end-of-summer celebrations, such as barbecues and beach parties.

The latest figures bring the confirmed coronavirus death toll here to 8,917, while 120,824 cases have been reported since the spring.

As people across Massachusetts celebrated Labor Day weekend amid warnings from officials about parties or other gatherings, the state reported 10 new deaths due to COVID-19 Sunday, along with 370 new cases of the disease.

Those officials, including Governor Charlie Baker and experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, have warned that not following rules about wearing masks and practicing distancing could lead to a surge of new cases in the fall.

Despite calls for caution, many couldn’t remain indoors as the weekend marked summer’s end with glorious weather: sunny skies, plus temperatures in the 70s across Greater Boston.

Visitors flocked to Cape Cod to fit in one last summer weekend at the beach or take in a stroll in a seaside town.

But the pandemic continued to have an impact as a server at the Chatham Bars Inn tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a brief statement from Gary Thulander, the inn’s managing director, staff learned of the positive test result Friday.

“The plan we prepared at the re-opening of the resort was immediately put into action with direct communication to our local Board of Health, our employees, and our guests,” the statement said. “With our Well-Being Plan firmly in place, we felt confident that this situation would be handled professionally and efficiently by our team.”

Simon Rodrigues, an inn representative, said in a separate e-mail Sunday that areas of the inn where the server had been were cleaned and sanitized, and a “third party” was brought in for additional sanitation.

A representative from Chatham’s health department did not return requests for comment Sunday. It was unclear what the status of the inn’s server was Sunday or what conditions were imposed for the inn to reopen.

The inn did not release any further information.

On Sunday, the state’s Department of Public Health reported that Massachusetts’s three-day average of confirmed COVID-19 deaths as of Thursday was 14, the state reported Sunday. That average fluctuated from 13 to 15 deaths over the previous seven days, the state reported.

The number of people given molecular tests for the disease across the state increased by 17,731 as of Sunday, according to the state. More than 1.85 million people have received those tests.

The tests’ seven-day average positive rate was .9 percent Saturday, the state reported, and has remained below 1 percent since Wednesday.

In hospitals, the three-day average of COVID-19 patients being treated was 323 Saturday, the state reported Sunday. No hospitals were using surge capacity to treat patients Saturday.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.