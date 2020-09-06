Man injured after being shot, struck by car in Dorchester

A man was injured when he was shot by an assailant, and then struck by a car in Dorchester on Sunday afternoon, police said.
Officials said the man was shot around 3:45 p.m near Olney and Everton streets, according to Officer James Moccia.
According to Moccia, surveillance footage of the incident shows the injured man rolling to the ground in front of a car, which then pulled away from the curb. The drivers of the car ran over the man before stopping the vehicle and running back to help him, Moccia said.
It appears that the drivers did not mean to run the man over, Moccia said.
Advertisement
The man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said. After helping him into the vehicle, the drivers of the car drove several blocks to Brookford Street, where they called police, officials said.
No arrests have been made, police said. Police recovered ballistic evidence from the scene, as well as a gun.
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.