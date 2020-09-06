Man injured after being shot, struck by car in Dorchester

A man was injured when he was shot by an assailant, and then struck by a car in Dorchester on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officials said the man was shot around 3:45 p.m near Olney and Everton streets, according to Officer James Moccia.

According to Moccia, surveillance footage of the incident shows the injured man rolling to the ground in front of a car, which then pulled away from the curb. The drivers of the car ran over the man before stopping the vehicle and running back to help him, Moccia said.