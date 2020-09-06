Man shot in Roxbury early Sunday morning

A man was shot on Harold Street in Roxbury early Sunday morning and left with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.
The man, who is in his 30s, was shot at 251 Harold St. just after 1:20 a.m., police said. He suffered abdomen and hip injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Police have not made any arrests in the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call Boston police at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
