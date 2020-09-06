Milton woman injured while hiking in North Conway, N.H.

A Milton woman was injured while hiking with her family along a trail in North Conway, N.H., on Sunday, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game Department officials.
Heather O’Donnell, 56, was more than a mile from the start of the North Moat Trail with her husband and two children when she severely injured her lower leg around 6 p.m., officials said in a statement.
Local fire officials and US Forest Service officers helped Fish and Game conservation officers carry the woman back to the road, officials said. They arrived 8 p.m., and the woman was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment.
