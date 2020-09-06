Motorcyclist killed during crash in South Boston

A person was killed when a car collided with a motorcycle on Sunday in South Boston, police said.
The crash happened near the intersection of West First and E Streets around 5 p.m., according to Officer James Moccia. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Information about the motorcyclist’s identity was not immediately available, officials said. The driver of the car remained on scene.
This story is developing and will be updated.
