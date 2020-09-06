Postcard from the pandemic

Couples lean into each other, holding hands for a sandy stroll at the breathtakingly beautiful elbow of Cape Cod.

Kids play tag. An old gentleman, a book opened in his lap, dozes in his beach chair.

CHATHAM — As orange buoys dance off the coastline, in the near distance a fishing trawler slowly carves its way through ocean water lightly illuminated by a wan late-summer sun.

At first glance, it’s the perfect picture postcard from a fabled vacation land, a place of lobster rolls and sweet taffy in the shadow of an iconic lighthouse that Thomas Jefferson established in 1808 to protect ships rounding the Cape.

But look closer.

Because as the summer of 2020 approaches its traditional finish line, it’s clear that Cape Cod — like tourist meccas from Boston to Seattle — has never endured a season quite like this.

Those kids are wearing masks. Beach chairs sit at a safe distance from one another. There is salt in the air — and danger in the dunes.

As a large white pickup truck pulls into the parking lot, two red-haired children in the back seat are ready to dart for the beach below. But first, their mother issues this loud admonition: “Put your mask on! Everybody has to wear a mask!”

Yes, they do. They do if they want an ice cream cone. Or a hot dog. Or a Coke.

“It doesn’t feel like summer,” said Jon Rheaume, a 36-year-old software salesman from Seekonk, who I bumped into on the beach the other day. “It just feels like Groundhog Day ‘Groundhog Day’ with warmer weather. We went to dinner last night and everybody’s wearing a mask. You’ve got somebody leaving in a Maserati in a mask, which is weird.

“It’s bizarre. But it’s become normal.”

To which his wife, Kristen Rheaume, 31, added: “You’re worried to begin with in normal situations, and there’s a million more reasons for worry now. But, you know, you try to make the best decisions. You try to keep everybody safe. Wear your mask. Follow the rules.”

That is the sorry postscript to this unforgettable summer to which we’ll soon wave goodbye, muttering under our breath: Here’s your hat, what’s your hurry?

I think it’s safe to say that the Hyannis Post Office isn’t processing many postcards this year — those spectacularly colored missives with images from Bourne to Orleans — that carry this traditional summertime message: Wish you were here!

The American Hotel & Lodging Association issued a dismal report this week that said 40 percent of hotel workers nationwide are still jobless. It placed consumer travel at an all-time low, with just one-third of Americans reporting they traveled overnight for leisure since March.

“I think the stress has been pretty intense and early on, people thought they were in a sprint and now they realize they’re in a marathon to get through this pandemic,” said Wendy Northcross, Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce chief executive.

According to the most recent data available, the Cape’s hotel business is down nearly 23 percent from a year ago.

That’s the kind of commercial bulletin that merchants and landlords, restaurateurs and bartenders hope will soon be a distant memory: the summer that everyone would like to forget.

What a long, strange trip it’s been.

Along Main Street in Hyannis, Jersey barriers that constrict the traffic on Main Street carry stickers that could be the three-word slogan for the summer of 2020: Cover. Distance. Sanitize.

Not exactly the message souvenir shops and beach-side bistros want to repeat anytime soon.

Outside the JFK museum on Main Street in Hyannis, near the statue of a young John Kennedy, forever captured with his pants rolled up at the ankles — midstride along the sand — Bill and Lisa Mell from northern Kentucky seemed unconvinced about the science underpinning the pandemic.

“We agree that it exists,’' Lisa told me. “There is a virus and it is contagious, but maybe not as much as the media allows you to think.”

But still she’s taking no chances. What’s that old adage? Better safe than sorry.

“We’re camping,” she told me, standing four feet away. “Being this close to you as we are is the closest we’ve been to five people in the last two months. We’re hiking. We’re canoeing. We’re biking. We’re really not close to people. It’s the perfect quarantine, really.’'

The perfect quarantine. If you were able to write those words on your postcard from Cape Cod this summer, consider yourself the seeker of silver linings, a finder of roses among thorns.

That’s how Julie Panepento, 59, and her husband, Dave, 64, approached their summertime escape from Buffalo, where he is a technical consultant for a large corporation and she works for a nonprofit.

“If we didn’t love nature, I think the pandemic would have been a lot harder,” Julie said. “Hiking. Biking. We’ve been doing a lot of biking.”

The brewery tours were canceled. Just getting a bottle of beer required some imagination.

“It’s mandated that you have to have some food with it,” Dave explained. “It isn’t a big deal. In Buffalo, they were calling them ‘compliance platters.’ So they would charge a dollar. The state said you have to serve food if you’re going to serve alcohol.

“So they made these compliance platters and they’d charge you a dollar for seven french fries, one chicken wing, and eight potato chips. It was very cute.”

If it would get me a cold bottle of beer on a hot summer’s afternoon, I’d order cauliflower and celery. And then stuff it in my pocket. Hey, it’s a pandemic. It requires some ingenuity.

Ingenuity. That’s what Edward Ma, 40, and Katia Frolova, 32, of New York City needed when they reviewed options for their summertime holiday.

Rental car? No, thanks. Air travel? Fat chance.

“We drove our own car up here to minimize exposure,” Ma said.

“We were thinking of going to Ireland or Scotland, actually,” Frolova added. “We like going to Europe.”

Ma paused, then added: “But we would not have discovered Cape Cod. If I were to write a postcard to myself as a person who didn’t know about COVID, I would say don’t overlook Cape Cod. Don’t overlook what’s nearby because this place is just as beautiful as the south of France.”

Somewhere down the beach, Mike Shaw, 47, and Julie Shaw, 49, of Charlton were shaking their heads in agreement. They had a cruise scheduled for July scrapped by COVID. The alternative? An Airbnb in Sandwich.

“You almost don’t want to go on vacation because of these restrictions,” Julie said. “Who wants to go and lay on a beach and wear a mask? We were supposed to go on a cruise with his mother. She’s like, ‘I’m not going to pay all this money to go on a cruise and have to wear a mask.’ ”

Smart woman. Me neither.

The rules have changed. So has the landscape. Big parties are out. So are high-fives and summer camps.

“There are certain things you would like to do and we can’t enjoy them like we normally would,” said Mike Shaw, who is chief of police in Webster. “We know what it’s like to be able to go to the Squire or the Red Nun and just sit at the bar and have a burger and a beer. You can’t do that. That’s kind of a bummer.

“I hope we never have to deal with something like this ever again. It’s really, really awful.”

It is.

So here’s my end-of-summer postcard from Cape Cod.

“Dear COVID:

“Wish you weren’t here.

“Don’t let the door hit you on your way out.”

