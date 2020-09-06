fb-pixel

Resident, firefighter hospitalized as Dorchester fire displaces 7

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated September 6, 2020, 58 minutes ago

A house fire in Dorchester Sunday morning injured a resident and a firefighter and left seven people displaced, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The resident and firefighter were taken by ambulance to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, a fire department spokesman said.

The fire was reported about 9 a.m. Sunday, with heavy smoke emitting from the top floor of a two-and-a-half story building at 6 Brookvale St.

The department issued an update 20 minutes later on Twitter reporting the fire was knocked down and all residents had been safely evacuated.

The department said seven residents and a cat named Gordo were displaced by the fire, which caused an estimated $150,000 in damage. The Red Cross and the Boston Office of Neighborhood Services are assisting the residents in their search for housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

