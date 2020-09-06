Resident, firefighter hospitalized as Dorchester fire displaces 7

A house fire in Dorchester Sunday morning injured a resident and a firefighter and left seven people displaced, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The resident and firefighter were taken by ambulance to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, a fire department spokesman said.

The fire was reported about 9 a.m. Sunday, with heavy smoke emitting from the top floor of a two-and-a-half story building at 6 Brookvale St.