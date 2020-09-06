Resident, firefighter hospitalized as Dorchester fire displaces 7

A house fire in Dorchester Sunday morning injured a resident and a firefighter and left seven people displaced, according to the Boston Fire Department.
The resident and firefighter were taken by ambulance to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, a fire department spokesman said.
The fire was reported about 9 a.m. Sunday, with heavy smoke emitting from the top floor of a two-and-a-half story building at 6 Brookvale St.
At approximately 9:00 am a building fire at 6 Brookvale St. Dor. heavy smoke from the top floor of a 2 1/2 story building. All companies are working. pic.twitter.com/9OhIOlz7tE— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 6, 2020
The department issued an update 20 minutes later on Twitter reporting the fire was knocked down and all residents had been safely evacuated.
The department said seven residents and a cat named Gordo were displaced by the fire, which caused an estimated $150,000 in damage. The Red Cross and the Boston Office of Neighborhood Services are assisting the residents in their search for housing.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
