State reports 10 new deaths, 370 new coronavirus cases Sunday

The state reported 10 new deaths due to COVID-19 Sunday, along with 370 new cases of the disease.
The latest figures bring the coronavirus death toll in Massachusetts up to 8,917, while 120,824 cases have been reported since the spring.
The three-day average of confirmed COVID-19 deaths as of Thursday was 14, the state reported Sunday. That average fluctuated from 13 to 15 deaths over the previous seven days, the state reported.
The number of people given molecular tests for the disease increased by 17,731 as of Sunday, according to the state. More than 1.85 million people have received those tests.
The tests’ seven-day average positive rate was .9 percent Saturday, the state reported, and has remained below 1 percent since Wednesday.
In hospitals, the three-day average of COVID-19 patients being treated was 323 Saturday, the state reported Sunday. No hospitals were using surge capacity to treat patients Saturday.
