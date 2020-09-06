Kamala Harris says she won’t take Trump’s word about a coronavirus vaccine

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris told CNN that she wouldn’t take President Donald Trump’s word alone on the efficacy of a coronavirus vaccine.

“I would not trust Donald Trump, and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about,” Harris said in an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I will not take his word for it.”

Trump has accused employees at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of attempting to sabotage his re-election by slowing down coronavirus research. Concern about pressure from the White House to speed up the vaccine’s development and approval pushed drugmakers to plan a public pledge to not send any Covid-19 vaccine to the FDA for review without extensive safety and efficacy data.