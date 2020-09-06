‘There’s a lot more life to live’: Jacob Blake speaks out from hospital bed

Jacob Blake, the man who was shot in the back seven times by police in Kenosha, Wis., delivered a message from his hospital bed Saturday night, reminding everyone that life can change in an instant.

“Your life, and not only just your life, your legs — something that you need to move around, to move forward in life — can be taken like this,” Blake said, snapping his fingers.

The 29-year-old father of three was left paralyzed from the waist down, according to Blake’s family and attorney, Ben Crump, who posted the video to Twitter Saturday.