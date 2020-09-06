‘There’s a lot more life to live’: Jacob Blake speaks out from hospital bed

Jacob Blake, the man who was shot in the back seven times by police in Kenosha, Wis., delivered a message from his hospital bed Saturday night, reminding everyone that life can change in an instant.
“Your life, and not only just your life, your legs — something that you need to move around, to move forward in life — can be taken like this,” Blake said, snapping his fingers.
The 29-year-old father of three was left paralyzed from the waist down, according to Blake’s family and attorney, Ben Crump, who posted the video to Twitter Saturday.
#JacobBlake released this powerful video message from his hospital bed today, reminding everyone just how precious life is. #JusticeForJacobBlake pic.twitter.com/87CYlgPDBj— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 6, 2020
Wearing a green hospital gown, Blake told the camera he has staples down his back and stomach, and feels pain all of the time.
“It’s hurts to breathe. It hurts to sleep. It hurts to move side to side. It hurts to eat,” he said. “You do not want to have to deal with this.”
Blake concluded with a call to action — prompting those watching to “stick together, make some money,” and to “change lives out there.”
The shooting, which occurred on Aug. 23, reignited protests over police brutality and systemic racism that began after the death of George Floyd in police custody in May.
