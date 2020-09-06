Why were Asian Americans put in the ‘other’ category?

Asian Americans face their own issues of racism, such as a politician’s use of “kung flu” to refer to the coronavirus, and the fact that they are constantly overlooked and rendered invisible, as the Globe’s erasure of the Brookline students demonstrates.

Linda K. Wertheimer’s otherwise excellent article “Lesson plans for racism” (Ideas, Aug. 30) was marred by the jarring description of Brookline High School classes as composed of “a mix of whites, Blacks, Latinos, and others.” The “others” happen to be predominantly Asian American, and they make up 20 percent of students in Brookline — the largest racial minority in those classes.

The article also missed an opportunity to discuss the complicated relationship that Asian Americans have with Blacks. Many Asians seek to be allies and recognize the benefit they’ve received from Black activism on civil rights, while other Asians have their own anti-Blackness issues, such as conservative Vietnamese Americans’ attack against state Representative Tram Nguyen’s support of Black Lives Matter.

In doing the urgent and necessary work on addressing anti-Blackness, Globe reporters and editors should be more mindful to practice its own inclusivity and not to erase another community of color.

Chi Chi Wu

Brookline

This letter is written on behalf of the Brookline Asian American Family Network, which supports the needs of Asian and Asian American students in the Brookline Public Schools.