Buccaneers reportedly add QB Josh Rosen to practice squad

Rosen joins a crowded quarterback room in Tampa, led by former Patriot Tom Brady . Veterans Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin are also on the roster.

Rosen joins his third team in as many seasons. The 23-year-old was drafted No. 10 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. He was then traded prior to last season to Miami before being released by the Dolphins on Friday.

Rosen spent a year working with Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in 2018 when they were with Arizona.

Clowney joins Titans

Jadeveon Clowney made clear for months he wanted to be with a team that can win a Super Bowl, and he’s finally made his choice even if he didn’t get the long-term deal in the process.

The Tennessee Titans announced Sunday they agreed to terms with the three-time Pro Bowl linebacker on a one-year contract. The Titans did not announce the terms, but ESPN reported the deal could be worth up to $15 million.





The No. 1 overall pick of 2014, Clowney went into free agency looking for a mega-contract that never came calling. The pandemic shut down travel for physicals, and Clowney didn’t visit anyone once the NFL allowed free agents to meet teams in person.

That was despite having reported interest from Seattle, Tennessee, Cleveland, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New Orleans.

The Titans never hid their interest in the 6-foot-5-inch, 255-pound Clowney. “We have an offer out to JD, and we’ve talked to both him and his agent,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Friday when talking to reporters.

Now Clowney joins a team that lost the AFC championship game in January and the coach whom the linebacker had his best season with when Vrabel was Houston’s defensive coordinator in 2017.

Clowney still must pass through the testing protocol before he can join the Titans inside their building or on the field. But Tennessee has an extra day before playing the final game of Week 1 at Denver on Sept. 14.

Cowboys lean toward kneeling

Dak Prescott wants his teammates on the Dallas Cowboys to decide for themselves whether to protest during the national anthem. Defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford says they have the “green light” to do so.

Owner Jerry Jones hasn’t said in so many words, but it appears his hard-line stance requiring players to stand during the anthem has eased amid a national reckoning over racial justice.

When the Cowboys open the season next Sunday night at the new home of the Los Angeles Rams, it seems clear several players are likely to kneel during “The Star-Spangled Banner” for the first time.

“We all do understand where I stand relative to the national anthem and the flag. On the other hand, I really do recognize the time we’re in,” Jones said during his radio show last week, after Prescott and Crawford offered their hints of what was coming.

“I will assure you, our players, they are sensitive to and can respect what America is as it relates to the flag. And I would hope that our fans, which I think that they will, will understand that our players have issues that they need help on. And they need help along with the majority of America. They need help.”

Lions sign RB Peterson

Two days after being released by the Washington Football Team, Adrian Peterson has landed back in the division in which he has had some of his best seasons. Peterson signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions and rejoins offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, with whom he had his most productive rushing seasons in Minnesota. The deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, is worth $1,050,000 deal, plus incentives. The decision to cut Peterson was a surprise for the running back, who has run for over 14,000 yards in 13 seasons. In two seasons in Washington, the 35-year-old Peterson rushed for 1,940 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 31 games … Defensive end Mario Edwards, who spent last season with the Saints, has agreed to terms on a contract to join the Bears, the NFL Network reported, citing an informed source. Terms were not disclosed. Edwards, 27, was released by New Orleans on cutdown day; he signed a two-year deal with the club in March 2019 after a one-year stint with the Giants. He had eight tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble in his 14 games with the Saints … San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said receiver Deebo Samuel “has a shot” to play in the season opener after being sidelined all summer by a broken foot. Samuel broke his foot in June during informal workouts and hasn’t been able to practice since. The 49ers activated him from the non-football injury list on Saturday as part of the roster cut down. Samuel caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three TDs last season.

