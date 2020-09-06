Game 42: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox have won two games in a row after Saturday night’s 9-8 walk-off win . Andrew Triggs is making his Red Sox debut.

Pitching: LHP Robbie Ray (1-4, 7.34 ERA)

RED SOX (14-27): 1. Munoz RF 2. Vazquez DH 3. Bogaerts SS 4. Martinez DH 5. Plawecki C 6. Chavis 1B 7. Bradley Jr. CF 8. Dalbec 3B 9. Peraza 2B

Pitching: RHP Andrew Triggs (0-2, 16.20 ERA)

Time: 1:35 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-AM 850

Blue Jays vs. Triggs: Randal Grichuk 0-2, Caleb Joseph 0-2, Travis Shaw 1-1

Red Sox vs. Ray: Xander Bogaerts 1-1, Yairo Muñoz 1-4, José Peraza 1-9, Kevin Plawecki 0-3, Alex Verdugo 3-6

Stat of the day: Jackie Bradley Jr. has raised his OPS from .646 to .757 during his eight-game hitting streak.

Notes: Triggs has faced Toronto twice in his career, including one start, and is 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA over 3 1/3 innings. He was claimed off waivers by the Red Sox from the Giants ... Teoscar Hernandez has 11 home runs and 27 RBIs in his career at Fenway Park ... Christian Vazquez is hitting .310 in his last 16 games ... Bobby Dalbec’s home run on Saturday night had an exit velocity of 110.2 mph ... Alex Verdugo is batting .359 during this 10-game homestand