Legendary speedster, Baseball Hall of Famer Lou Brock dies at 81

Hall of Famer Lou Brock , one of baseball’s signature leadoff hitters and base stealers who helped the St. Louis Cardinals win three pennants and two World Series titles in the 1960s, has died. He was 81. Brock lost a leg from diabetes in recent years and was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. Dick Zitzmann , Brock’s longtime agent and friend, confirmed Brock’s death, calling Brock “perhaps the happiest Hall of Famer I’ve ever encountered.” The man later nicknamed the Running Redbird and the Base Burglar arrived in St. Louis in June 1964, swapped from the Cubs for pitcher Ernie Broglio in what became one of baseball’s most lopsided trades. Brock stole 938 bases in his career, including 118 in 1974 — both were big-league records until they were broken by Rickey Henderson . Brock’s death came after Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver died Monday. Brock and Seaver faced each other 157 times, the most prolific matchup for both of them in their careers. Along with starter Bob Gibson and center fielder Curt Flood , Brock was an anchor for St. Louis, World Series champions in 1964 and 1967 and which lost to the Detroit Tigers in seven games in 1968. (Brock had a record-tying 13 hits in that ’68 loss, a big part of his career .391 average in the World Series.) A lifetime .293 hitter, he led the league in steals eight times, scored 100 or more runs seven times, and amassed 3,023 hits. The Cardinals and Cubs observed a moment of silence in the outfielder’s memory before their Sunday night game at Wrigley Field.

Kirk Herbstreit breaks down during ’Gameday’ discussion on race, police

Kirk Herbstreit broke down in tears as he spoke of the need to change on the first “ESPN College Gameday” of the season, on an episode which devoted time to the protests of systemic racism and police brutality that have taken place across the country. “ ‘Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are,’ said Herbstreit, citing a quote from Benjamin Franklin that he had been given by Stanford Coach David Shaw. “The Black community is hurting. . . . How do you listen to these stories and not feel pain and not want to help?” Herbstreit noted that it’s impossible for White people to fully understand what it’s like to face such racism, but “you can listen and try to help because this is not OK. It’s just not. We’ve got to do better, man. We’ve got to lock arm in arm and be together.” Maria Taylor, the show’s host, held a discussion on the topic with several players. Michigan defensive back Hunter Reynolds spoke of “all the little microaggressions that people were saying and doing towards me became really apparent” after the 2012 shooting death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin. Clemson running back Darien Rencher noted, “The unity that’s come through college football probably is needed more than ever before. We probably should have done it before this, but it’s been cool to see the opportunity of this moment bring a lot of guys together.” ESPN’s first Saturday telecast was anything but usual. The hosts were far apart, broadcasting from their homes rather than appearing before a boisterous, sign-loving crowd on a campus somewhere.

The Pyrenees provided a picturesque backdrop for Sunday's ninth stage of the 2020 Tour de France, a 95-mile ride from Pau to Laruns prior to the Tour's first rest day. YUZURU SUNADA/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

TOUR DE FRANCE

Favored Primoz Roglic moves into yellow jersey

Primoz Roglic seized the Tour de France’s yellow jersey after nine days of racing, this one including debutant Marc Hirschi of Switzerland’s impressive 90-kilometer solo effort across four Pyrenean climbs. Roglic, the Slovenian favorite this year alongside defending champion Egan Bernal, displayed his strong climbing credentials in the final ascent to dethrone overnight leader Adam Yates. “Everyone is dreaming about wearing it, I’m super happy,” said Spanish Vuelta champion Roglic, a former ski jumper. “But the mission is to try to win the race in Paris, we need to maintain our focus. It’s just the beginning.” Hirschi, a former under-23 road race world champion, got away away from the peloton in the first major ascent of the 153-kilometer (95-mile) trek then resisted the favorites’ chase until he was caught with only 2 kilometers left. He launched a sprint to the finish line but was not fast enough as Tadej Pogacar prevailed to win Stage 9 ahead of fellow Slovenian Roglic. Hirschi finished third in the town of Laruns. Ahead of Monday’s first rest day, Roglic leads Bernal by 21 seconds thanks to the bonus time he amassed at the top of the mountain and on the finish line. Frenchman Guillaume Martin is third, 28 seconds off the pace. Pogacar sits seventh, one spot ahead of Yates, who conceded 54 seconds on the finish line and is 62 seconds back.

First-time Formula One winner Pierre Gasly takes some time to soak in the scene after the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. JENNIFER LORENZINI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

AUTO RACING

Frenchman claims first F1 victory thanks to Lewis Hamilton penalty

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly claimed his first-ever win in Formula One at the Italian Grand Prix, after a chaotic race which saw world champion Lewis Hamilton receive a 10-second stop-go penalty and both Ferraris fail to finish at their Monza home circuit. Gasly, the 24-year-old Frenchman, finished 0.415 seconds ahead of McLaren driver Carlos Sainz and 3.358 ahead of Racing Point’s Lance Stroll on an entirely unexpected podium. All three drivers had never won a race, and each had only one top-three finish to their name. Hamilton appeared on course for a comfortable victory from pole position but he was given the penalty for entering the pit lane after it closed to allow crews to clear Kevin Magnussen’s stricken car that had come to a stop nearby. Hamilton, however, kept his championship lead of 47 points, with Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas moving into second after Red Bull’s Max Verstappen had to retire with a mechanical problem . . . Ben Rhodes moved to the front when he stayed out instead of pitting during overtime in Darlington, S.C., and held on for his first NASCAR Truck Series win in two years. Sheldon Creed, winner of two of the past three races, was cruising in front with three laps left. But a wreck involving Matt Crafton, David Ragan, and Josh Reaume brought out a caution and OT.

BOXING

Fighter who doubles as firefighter revives staffer during weigh-in

Boxer DeAndre Ware is being called “a real hero” after using his EMS training to revive an employee who collapsed at his weigh-in before a weekend fight in Las Vegas. TopRank says Ware, of Toledo, Ohio, was undergoing his own medical checks with the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Friday night when he helped assist the on-site doctors attend to a longtime TopRank coordinator who collapsed. Ware, who is also a Toledo firefighter, said he “had to put EMS skills to work and do some CPR.” The 168-pound super middleweight said on Twitter that he was, “Happy to say the guy was talking a bit and was alert headed to the hospital. I’m thankful! I feel I saved a life.” Ware (13-4-2) lost the fight to unbeaten super middleweight Steve Nelson via a sixth-round TKO.

MISCELLANY

Arike Ogunbowale helps put WNBA champs Washington on brink

Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale drives to the basket during a recent WNBA game. Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Arike Ogunbowale scored a career-high 39 points, including a tying 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left in regulation, and the Dallas Wings beat the Washington Mystics, 101-94, in overtime at Bradenton, Fla. The victory gives Dallas (7-12) a two-game lead over the defending WNBA champions for the final playoff spot, and the tiebreaker between the teams. Washington (5-13) has four games left. Ogunbowale hit a 3-pointer and followed with a jumper with 3:23 left in overtime, Dallas’s first lead since the first half . . . Natasha Howard scored 19 points and Breanna Stewart added 18 to help the WNBA-best Seattle Storm (16-3) beat the Minnesota Lynx, 103-88. With one week left in the season, the Storm are 1½ games in front of Las Vegas, whom they’ll meet to close out the regular season next Sunday . . . Chris Seitz made four saves and D.C. United (2-4-4) played to a scoreless draw without taking a shot against New York City FC, becoming second MLS team to fail to get a shot during a regular-season match. The Revolution did not take a shot in a 7-0 loss to Atlanta United on Sept. 13, 2017 . . . Gyasi Zardes scored two goals and the Eastern Conference-leading Columbus Crew beat FC Cincinnati, 3-0, in their fifth straight shutout. Columbus (7-1-2) hasn’t surrendered a goal since July 28, and has given up only two all season. Cincinnati (2-5-3), which hasn’t won since July 22, sits a point behind D.C. United for the 10th and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference . . . Brenden Aaronson, Kacper Przybylko, and Matthew Real scored to help the Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red Bulls, 3-0, spoiling Bradley Carnell’s debut as New York’s interim coach. New York (3-3-4) was shut out for the second straight game . . . Hit by a coronavirus outbreak, the Czech Republic named a new squad for its Nations League game with Scotland on Monday, with only two of the 23 having played for the national team before. The Czechs host in Olomouc after they beat neighbor Slovakia, 3-1, in Bratislava on Friday despite the infections. Two staff members tested positive, one of them just hours before Friday’s game against Slovakia. In other on-field action, teenager Ansu Fati became the youngest player to score for Spain in a 4-0 win against Ukraine in Madrid, and Germany drew, 1-1, in Basel, Switzerland, making it six Nations League matches in two tournaments without a single win . . . John Catlin became the first American since Tiger Woods in 1999 to win at Valderrama, surviving conditions so difficult that he didn’t make a birdie in his 4-over 75 and held on for a one-shot victory in the European Tour’s Andalucia Masters at Sotogrande, Spain. Martin Kaymer twice had birdie putts inside 10 feet to take the lead, but missed on both Nos. 16 and 17, his second straight second-place finish extending his winless streak (dating to the 2014 US Open at Pinehurst No. 2) to 156 events . . . Tom Jernstedt, a member of the Naismith Hall of Fame known as the “Father of the Final Four” due to the NCAA Tournament’s growth during his 38 years (1973–2011) with the organization, died this weekend. He was 75.