Philadelphia power outage, ouster sours smoldering run

The Flyers earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference and made it through a tough first-round opponent in Montreal. Then the power went out of the power play, a goal against in Game 7 sank their morale, and they were eliminated in the second round Saturday night by the New York Islanders, losing 4-0 and leaving more questions than answers about a season that showed promise months and even weeks ago.

Long after being the hottest team in the NHL and resembling a Stanley Cup contender in February and March, Philadelphia won its first four games when hockey resumed as if it hadn’t missed a beat.

“We were playing great hockey there at the start,” goaltender Carter Hart said. “We came in the bubble hot. Playoff hockey is a different animal. You got to bring it every night. You can’t have off nights. Bounces just didn’t go our way.”

Philadelphia won its first playoff series since 2012 and came back from a 3-1 deficit against New York to force a seventh game. All that despite scoring just four power-play goals in 52 chances in the postseason and going 0 for 13 in the Islanders series.

Center Sean Couturier, who sprained the medial collateral ligament in his right knee in a collision with Mathew Barzal in Game 5, missed Game 6 and played through it in Game 7, said if the Flyers knew what was wrong with the power play, they could’ve fixed it.

On the surface, the power outage was stunning for a team with Couturier, Claude Giroux, Jakub Voracek, Travis Konecny, and Ivan Provorov usually able to fill the net.

“Our power play wasn’t there this series,” Giroux said. “Could have gotten us a couple big goals this series, but power play didn’t get the job done.”

The Flyers did get an emotional boost when Oskar Lindblom returned to the lineup for Game 6, just two months after completing treatments for a rare form of bone cancer, but they weren’t able to play long enough for him to help try to end the franchise’s title drought that dates to 1975.

“I just wanted to help the team win some games,” Lindblom said. “It doesn’t matter if I play or someone else plays. If it helps the team win games, I’m happy. Didn’t do that (in Game 7), so it doesn’t matter really. I just want to get back on track and start a new season here.”

Despite not being good enough to reach the Eastern Conference final, the playoff experience should benefit Hart, who showed he could be the goalie the organization has been looking for. While turning 23 in the bubble, Hart put up a 2.23 goals-against average and .926 save percentage in his first NHL playoff action.

His counterpart in Game 7, Islanders backup Thomas Greiss needed just 16 saves for his first playoff career shutout. Brock Nelson scored a goal for the winners and set up two others. And defensemen Scott Mayfield, with his first career playoff goal, and late-season trade addition Andy Greene, spurred the victory by scoring 3:46 apart in the first period.

Steven Stamkos ruled out of East final

Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper ruled out captain Steven Stamkos from playing in the Eastern Conference finals against the New York Islanders, which begins Monday night in Edmonton.

“He's not available. He didn't skate today. Not going to play in the series,” Cooper said during the team's Zoom call on Sunday, a day before the series opener.

Cooper did not provide any other details on Stamkos, who has been out since having surgery for a core muscle injury on March 2.

Stamkos spent the coronavirus pandemic-sparked pause recuperating, and got back on the ice before aggravating the injury during voluntary workouts. He’s not played since logging 12½ minutes of ice time in a 4-3 loss to Toronto on Feb. 25.

Stamkos, a five-time 40-goal scorer, ranked second on the team with 29 goals and 66 points in 57 games before being sidelined.

Cooper also ruled out defenseman Jan Rutta, who has not played since Aug. 5.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves missed the opener of Sunday night’s Western Conference final against Dallas after the NHL suspended him a game for an illegal check to the jaw of Vancouver’s Tyler Motte late in the second period of Friday’s Game 7. The league said it didn’t consider the hit intentional, but did consider it avoidable.

Reaves’s penalty for the hit was just his third in 15 playoff games. Over that time, he has four assists while averaging just under 10 minutes of ice time on the Golden Knights’ physical fourth line.