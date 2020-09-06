Red Sox rally comes up short in loss to Blue Jays

After squandering a 4-1 lead, and watching the Jays put up nine straight runs for a 10-4 lead, Peraza halved Toronto’s lead with his solo homer, his first of the season. Bogaerts stepped to the plate and hit a two-run homer off Toronto righthanded reliever A.J. Cole to bring the Sox within two.

In the eighth inning, it appeared the Sox (14-28) were destined for another comeback win after their 9-8 walkoff victory on Saturday night.

The Red Sox collected 10 hits Sunday afternoon and hit four home runs — including a solo homer by Jose Peraza and a two-run shot by Xander Bogaerts in the eighth inning — and yet, they still lost, 10-8, to the Toronto Blue Jays, who took three out of five over the weekend and evened their season series vs. the Sox at 5-5.

But the bullpen woes proved too much to overcome after Sox reliever Matt Hall was charged with six runs in a fifth-inning implosion. Hall and Robinson Leyer surrendered a combined nine runs. The Sox also walked 10 batters.

“Yeah, it’s frustrating,” said catcher Kevin Plawecki. “It’s hard to get in a rhythm. It’s always tough when we’re not getting ahead of guys. It just makes it so much harder on us to get quick innings, get back in the dugout and get back to hitting again. We’re trying really hard to get ahead of hitters.”

Plawecki hit a three-run blast in the first inning off Jays starter Robbie Ray. It was Plawecki’s first homer of the season.

“We’re scoring early, which is great,” said Sox manager Ron Roenicke. “You always want to do that. And then we’re not giving up. We get behind and we keep coming back. So, that’s a really good sign. I’m hoping we can continue this.”

In the ninth, the Sox went down in order against Blue Jays closer Rafael Dolis. Bobby Dalbec, who homered in the fourth to give Boston a 4-1 lead, struck out to end the game.

Bradley extends hit streak

Jackie Bradley Jr. extended his hit streak to nine games with his single in the sixth off Wilmer Font. The nine-game streak is tied for the second-longest of his career. Bradley is hitting .254 with five homers and a .744 OPS this season.

“[Hitting coach] Tim Hyers and [assistant hitting coach] Pete Fatse are working on his load,” Roenicke said. “And trying to make sure he’s on time.”

Tellez owns Sox

Rowdy Tellez continued to pound the Red Sox, going 3 for 6 with a homer Sunday. In his 25 games against Boston, he is batting .377 (29 for 77) with 11 HR and 23 RBIs. His 11 homers are are tied with teammate Teoscar Hernandez for second-most by a Sox opponent dating back to 2018. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge leads the way with 12 homers vs. the Sox.

“Some guys feel great against different staffs no matter what you try to do,” Roenicke said. “We’re not making great pitches to [Tellez], but he is not missing any mistakes and he’s not chasing out of the zone. So, you have to give him a lot of credit for what he’s doing.”

Eovaldi getting closer

Nate Eovaldi (right calf strain) is getting closer, Roenicke said. He came out of a bullpen session Sunday feeling good and will have another scheduled bullpen session Wednesday in Philadelphia during the team’s off day at Citizens Bank Park. He could come off the injured list for the series vs. Tampa Bay or the series against the Miami Marlins . . . Yairo Munoz departed in first inning with a right hip strain. He came up limping after hitting a single to left field. He will be evaluated Monday . . . Plawecki was hit by a pitch on his right hand in the seventh inning. X-Rays came back negative. He, too, will be evaluated Monday . . .The Red Sox will have an off day Monday and then will travel to Philadelphia for a doubleheader against the Phillies on Tuesday. The Sox then have a four-game set against the Rays starting Thursday at Tropicana Field.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack