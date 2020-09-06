Red Sox rally comes up short vs. Blue Jays

The Red Sox collected 10 hits Sunday afternoon and hit four home runs — including a solo homer by Jose Peraza and a two-run shot by Xander Bogaerts in the eighth inning — and yet, they still lost, 10-8, to the Toronto Blue Jays, who took three out of five over the weekend and evened their season series vs. the Sox, 5-5.
In the eighth inning, it appeared the Sox (14-28) were destined for another comeback win after their 9-8 walk-off victory on Saturday night.
After squandering a 4-1 lead, and watching the Jays put up nine unanswered runs for a 10-4 lead, Peraza halved Toronto’s lead with his solo homer, his first of the season. Bogaerts stepped to the plate and hit a two-run homer off Toronto righthanded reliever A.J. Cole to bring the Sox within two.
Advertisement
But the bullpen woes proved too much to overcome after Sox reliever Matt Hall was charged with six runs in a fifth-inning implosion. Hall and Robinson Leyer surrendered a combined nine runs.
In the ninth, the Sox went down in order against Blue Jays closer Rafael Dolis. Bobby Dalbec, who homered in the fourth to give Boston a 4-1 lead, struck out to end the game.
Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack