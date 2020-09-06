Red Sox rally comes up short vs. Blue Jays

The Red Sox collected 10 hits Sunday afternoon and hit four home runs — including a solo homer by Jose Peraza and a two-run shot by Xander Bogaerts in the eighth inning — and yet, they still lost, 10-8, to the Toronto Blue Jays, who took three out of five over the weekend and evened their season series vs. the Sox, 5-5.

In the eighth inning, it appeared the Sox (14-28) were destined for another comeback win after their 9-8 walk-off victory on Saturday night.

After squandering a 4-1 lead, and watching the Jays put up nine unanswered runs for a 10-4 lead, Peraza halved Toronto’s lead with his solo homer, his first of the season. Bogaerts stepped to the plate and hit a two-run homer off Toronto righthanded reliever A.J. Cole to bring the Sox within two.