Shane Bieber handcuffs Brewers to remain unbeaten this season for Indians

Brad Hand , the Indians’ fourth reliever, worked the ninth for his 11th save in 11 tries. It was his 100th career save.

Bieber (7-0) only allowed one run and five singles, but the righthander ran up his pitch count — 58 combined in the fourth and fifth innings — and needed Cleveland’s bullpen to finish things off.

Shane Bieber struck out 10 in five innings to remain unbeaten in 2020 and Carlos Santana had two RBIs, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Bieber came in leading the majors strikeouts and added to his total by reaching double-digits for the sixth time this season.

Santana had an RBI double in the first off Brett Anderson (2-3) and chased the lefthander with a run-scoring single in the sixth when the Indians took a 4-1 lead.

The Indians, whose offense has been wildly inconsistent all season, improved to 20-2 when they score at least three runs.

Bieber breezed through the Brewers’ lineup the first time with relative ease. He struck out seven — including the last five in the order in a row — before giving up a two-out walk in the fourth to Christian Yelich, followed by Daniel Vogelbach’s hard single.













The 25-year-old Bieber, who threw 103 pitchers before being removed by interim manager Sandy Alomar Jr., has recorded at least eight strikeouts in his first nine starts, matching Hall of Famer Bob Feller’s club mark (1946) to start a season. Randy Johnson holds the major league record with 15 straight of eight strikeouts or more to open 2000.

Jordan Luplow snapped an 0 for 13 slide with a two-out RBI single in the fourth to give Cleveland a 2-0 lead.

Santana ended his own 0 for 13 funk with his double in the first. It was his 495th career extra-base hit, tying Hall of Famer Lou Boudreau for seventh place on the team’s career list.

Kremer shines in Orioles debut

Dean Kremer allowed one hit over six innings in his major league debut, DJ Stewart homered off Masahiro Tanaka and the Baltimore Orioles beat the skidding New York Yankees, 5-1, on Sunday.

New York committed two errors, allowed three unearned runs and finished with only four hits. The Yankees lost three of four to Baltimore and have gone 5-13 since opening 16-6.

The Orioles (19-21) had lost 19 straight to the Yankees before winning the final three games of this series.

The 24-year-old Kremer came to the Orioles organization in July 2018 as part of the trade that sent Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kremer worked his way through Baltimore’s minor league system and finally reached the point where the rebuilding club wanted to see what he could do in the big leagues.

The righthander did not disappoint. He allowed one run, walked three and struck out seven — including the first two batters he faced.

Boone benches Yankees catcher

Slumping New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez was temporarily benched by manager Aaron Boone, who hoped the rest would help the slugger regain his stroke.

Sanchez is mired in a 3-for-28 funk that’s dropped his batting average to .130. He was not in the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against Baltimore and might not be back in action for a while.

“I kind of deliberated on it a lot last night and just feel this is the way I need to go right now,” Boone said before the game..

“Hopefully a day off or two or however I decide to do it here can help get him going.” Boone discussed the move with Sanchez, who would have preferred to work his way out of the slump while on the field.

“Gary wants to play. To his credit, behind the scenes he’s working his tail off and wants to be in there,” Boone said. “But in the end, I think this is the best thing right now.”

Rizzo wants long-term deal for Martinez

In his first act after getting a three-year extension Saturday, Mike Rizzo, the Washington Nationals’ general manager, put something significant on the public record: Rizzo knows the club holds a 2021 option for Nationals manager Dave Martinez. He just effectively wants to rip it up. “My plan is, and my preference is, to not pick up the option and to go well beyond that,” Rizzo said Sunday morning. “That’s the plan going forward, to see if we can get something done negotiating a longer-term deal with him.” . . . Freddie Freeman hit his second career grand slam — and second of the series — leading the Atlanta Braves to a 10-3 win over Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals . . . New York Mets starter Jacob deGrom struck out 12 over seven innings, while Philadelphia Phillies’ starter Aaron Nola was let down by lackluster defense and New York poured it on with a season-best 17 hits in a 14-1 victory over the Phillies. Pete Alonso homered twice, Jeff McNeil hit his first shot of the season, and Brandon Nimmo and Wilson Ramos also went deep for the Mets, who have won four of five. Dominic Smith had a career-high four hits, matched a franchise record with three doubles and drove in three.

