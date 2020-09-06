Teal Bunbury’s two goals lead Revolution to key victory in Chicago

The Revolution (3-2-5, 14 points) have gone winless at home this season, but are staying in contention thanks to their away performances. Bunbury scored the opening goal in the 3rd minute and broke the deadlock in the 54th minute, the second goal appearing to be a cross that sailed over former Revolution goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth into the top left corner of the net.

Teal Bunbury scored twice as the Revolution took a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire Sunday night in their first visit to Soldier Field since 2005.

Bunbury finished in the third minute, his third goal of the season. Gustavo Bou started the sequence, stopping an attempted Francisco Calvo clearance and finding Adam Buksa. Tommy McNamara ran on to Buksa’s header, continued into the left side of the penalty area, then led Bunbury, making a late run into the right side of the goal area.

Fabian Herbers equalized, finishing past Matt Turner after a corner kick was cleared to Miguel Angel Navarro in the 22nd minute. Sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena noted Revolution right back Brandon Bye kept Herbers onside on the play.

Bunbury broke the deadlock, taking a pass from Alexander Buttner and sending a cross to the back post for his fourth goal of the season and 38th of his Revolution career, sixth on the all-time team list.

The Fire (2-6-2, 8 points) then began controlling the tempo, adding Robert Beric in attack. The Revolution countered with Scott Caldwell, who replaced Diego Fagundez in the 70th minute. Caldwell was making his first appearance since being issued a straight red card for the only time in his career during a 2-1 win over D.C. United on Aug. 25.

The Revolution improved to 5-3-6 on the road since Arena was hired last season.