Multiple people injured in series of stabbings in England

LONDON — British police say that multiple people have been injured in a series of stabbings in the central England city of Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to reports of a stabbing shortly after midnight on Sunday. That was soon followed by reports of other stabbings in the area.

“We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious,” the force said. “Work is still going on to establish what has happened.”