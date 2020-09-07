It’s a crying shame when TV shows overdo the sentimental stuff

Q. In your review of “Away,” you said it’s like “This Is Us” in that it “rubs our noses in the heroism and dignity” of the characters. Really? I don’t find that to be the case. You are too cynical.

THIS IS ME

A. Maybe so, maybe so. But I nonetheless feel as though “This Is Us” lays on the schmaltz too thick, trying to make me cry at least once between every commercial break. And “trying” is the key word in that sentence. When I am genuinely moved as a viewer, I do sometimes naturally cry or choke up. But as soon as I feel as though the writers are working hard to stir my emotions, as soon as the soundtrack music heightens to assist in the job of triggering me, I start to resist. It’s almost unconscious, but on a deep level I just don’t respond well to manipulation. Of course, it’s all subjective.