Today’s forecast: ‘Blue skies and golden sunshine’ from David Lynch

An earnest but imprecise weather report is just one of the offerings the peerless experimental filmmaker provides regularly on his new YouTube channel , dubbed David Lynch Theater. It launched in May.

In times as strange as these, wouldn’t it make perfect sense to get something as humdrum as the daily weather forecast from, say, David Lynch?

The man behind “Eraserhead” and “Mulholland Drive” excels in the science of the weird, but he doesn’t seem to employ much meteorology here — he just looks out the window of his Los Angeles home and reports what he sees. No matter the conditions, he assures viewers that “blue skies and golden sunshine” are on the way soon.

Advertisement

“What Is David Working On Today?” is another regular feature. It depicts the handyman auteur showing off his projects around the house, from patching holes in his pants with glue and paint to applying a third coat of varnish to a cabinet for his art supplies. “Today’s Number Is . . .” is a highly ritualized daily endeavor that climaxes with Lynch pulling a numbered Ping-Pong ball out of a glass jar.

To what purpose? He leaves that up to the viewer. But an urgent-seeming message fills the screen at the end: “WHAT WILL TOMORROW’S NUMBER BE?”

There’s something hypnotic and oddly satisfying about watching this stuff. In keeping with Lynch’s aesthetic, it straddles the line between the mundane and the surreal. It’s all suffused with the onetime Eagle Scout’s genial optimism, even as he dares the viewer to laugh it all off as a joke. When he closes a segment with the exhortation to “keep working,” it’s even comforting.

Of keenest interest is a collection of short films, most of which were not easily accessible to fans before the YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Lynch obsessives will find thrilling nuggets here — like 2010 piece “The Mystery of the Seeing Hand,” which seemingly debuts an animation sequence the director would later adapt for several scenes in “Twin Peaks: The Return.” A brand new short, “The Adventures of Alan R.,” was posted in July.

Even when he’s just hanging around the house in quarantine, Lynch’s world is a beguiling one to spend time in. Just don’t make any plans based on the weather forecast.