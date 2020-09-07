Acting fire chief in Danvers is given permanent post

Bartha also appointed Captain Brian Barry to replace Amerault as the deputy chief, effective Sept. 14.

A 28-year veteran of the department, Amerault most recently was deputy chief and had been serving as acting chief since Robert Pyburn retired in April. Amerault assumed his new post Aug. 31.

Danvers Town Manager Steve Bartha recently named Robert Amerault to serve as the town’s new fire chief.

Bartha made the appointments following a civil service assessment center in which candidates for the two positions were evaluated by an expert panel, in addition to his own interviews with them.

Amerault joined the department in 1992, earning promotions to lieutenant in 2008, captain in 2013, and deputy chief in 2016. Barry, who joined the department in 1993, was elevated to lieutenant in 2013 and captain in 2016. He is also currently the department’s training officer.

