Boat with multiple people on board capsizes off Osterville

A boat with multiple people on board capsized off the coast of Osterville Monday afternoon, officials said.
Police received multiple reports about the capsized vessel around 12:30 p.m., Barnstable Police Sgt. Corey Frederickson said.
An unknown number of people were on board, Frederickson said.
No injuries have been reported.
Police were still on the water responding to the incident as of 1:15 p.m., Frederickson said.
No further information was immediately available.
