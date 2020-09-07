Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu is running for mayor, Walsh says

“Councilor Wu believes that in this moment of hardship in our city, each one of us should be asking ourselves how we can make a difference in strengthening our communities and fighting for change that matches the scale and urgency of our current challenges,” said Wu spokeswoman Jessicah Pierre in a Monday statement.

Walsh said Wu told him of her plans during a Sunday phone call. When asked about the conversation, Wu’s spokeswoman issued a statement that did not explicitly announce Wu’s candidacy, but took pains not to deny it.

City Councilor Michelle Wu told Mayor Martin J. Walsh that she is running for mayor next year, Walsh said Monday.

Over the phone, Pierre said there would be no further comment from Wu’s office on Monday.

Wu’s long-rumored decision to run sets up a potential heavyweight contest, featuring the at-large city councilor from Roslindale seeking to do something not seen in city politics since the late 1940s: Unseat an incumbent mayor.

A Chicago native, Wu, 35, graduated from Harvard Law School in 2012 and eventually settled in Roslindale. She and her husband have two young sons. She was first elected to the council in 2013 and two years later was the first woman of color to be named council president. Known as a progressive stalwart on the council, she has railed against MBTA fare hikes and called for the abolition of the Boston Planning & Development Agency.

Speculation about Wu’s mayoral aspirations is not new. She has been sharply critical of Walsh in recent months, ripping his administration over the Boston Resiliency Fund as well as the city’s Racial Equity Fund. Her criticism of the Resiliency Fund drew an unusually sharp rebuke from Walsh.

She has also locked horns with the administration over appointees to the city’s Zoning Board of Appeal. Some Walsh appointments to the board stalled for months in a city council committee that Wu oversees, and the ZBA has at times struggled to reach a quorum. Wu ultimately recommended the council reject a trio of active nominees, something the council did last month.

Walsh on Monday said he thanked Wu for the courtesy of informing him of her plans, while adding that he was focused on his duties as mayor and also the national election.

Walsh has not formally announced whether he will seek re-election, but has signaled that he is eager for a third term. On Monday, he said he was focused on ousting President Trump and helping elect the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House. Such an administration would be one that the city, and Walsh as mayor, would be able to partner with in the years ahead, he said.

“There’s plenty of time to talk about politics next year,” he said.

If Walsh does indeed run for a third term, Wu will attempt a feat that has not been pulled off in city politics in more than 70 years.

No sitting Boston mayor has been unseated since 1949, when city clerk and acting mayor John B. Hynes defeated the incumbent, James Michael Curley, who was ousted only after he had served federal prison time while in office. Curley had still won reelection while facing a federal indictment, an achievement that speaks to the power of incumbency.

