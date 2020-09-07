Brookline panel is studying sites for municipal pool

A newly created working group is exploring potential sites for a municipal swimming pool in Brookline.
The Park and Recreation Commission appointed the panel in response to a Town Meeting resolution calling for a preliminary study of options for an outdoor pool. The group’s work, which also involves evaluating potential features of a future facility, is being guided by results of a recent community survey on the subject.
The panel so far has identified Larz Anderson Park, the Putterham Woods area next to Fire Station 6 and the golf course parking lot, and part of the property at Newbury College as three potential sites worthy of consideration.
The public is invited to tune into the committee’s meetings, which are being held virtually on Zoom. The next session is set for Thursday, Sept. 24, at 12:30 p.m. The Zoom link will be posted on the town website’s calendar.
