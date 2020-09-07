Brookline panel is studying sites for municipal pool

A newly created working group is exploring potential sites for a municipal swimming pool in Brookline.

The Park and Recreation Commission appointed the panel in response to a Town Meeting resolution calling for a preliminary study of options for an outdoor pool. The group’s work, which also involves evaluating potential features of a future facility, is being guided by results of a recent community survey on the subject.

The panel so far has identified Larz Anderson Park, the Putterham Woods area next to Fire Station 6 and the golf course parking lot, and part of the property at Newbury College as three potential sites worthy of consideration.