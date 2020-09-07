Funeral announced for Mass. state trooper who died two years after being struck by a car while on duty

Thomas W. Devlin, 58, was struck by a car as he stood outside his cruiser, while conducting a motor vehicle stop on Route 3 in Billerica on July 26, 2018, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.

A funeral will be held Friday for a Massachusetts State Police trooper who died last week from injuries he sustained while on duty two years ago, officials said.

This undated file photograph provided by the Massachusetts State Police shows Trooper Thomas W. Devlin. Devlin, 58, who passed away Sept. 3, 2020 from injuries he suffered after he was struck by a motorist two years ago.

Devlin was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center with serious injuries. He died from those injuries Thursday, after undergoing many surgeries, Procopio said.

The Haverhill man who struck Devlin was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle, Procopio said.

Devlin graduated from the State Police Academy in 1985 and was assigned to the Concord Barracks for most of his career, Procopio said.

“He loved and respected the job, and the job loved and respected him,” State Police Colonel Christopher S. Mason said in a statement announcing Devlin’s death. “Above all, he was utterly devoted to his family, and epitomized what it meant to be a loving husband and father.”

Devlin is survived by his wife Nancy and his four children; Matthew, Paul, Rachel, and Hannah.

Devlin’s wake will be held at the Nichols Funeral Home in Wilmington Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m., according to his obituary. A funeral will take place at the Wilmington High School field at noon on Friday, before Devlin is laid to rest at Wildwood Cemetery in Wilmington.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



