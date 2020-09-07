Intern from Home connects students with startups for virtual internships

This week’s Ocean State Innovators conversation is with Chuck Isgar, co-founder and CEO of Intern from Home, a free online platform that connects college students with companies for virtual internships.

Question: What is Intern From Home, who created it, and when was it founded?

Answer: Intern From Home is an online job board that connects students with startups and other companies for virtual internships.

The platform was founded in March 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 situation. As many schools were transitioning to virtual classes for the remainder of the semester, I noticed that students — including myself — were concerned about what the next several weeks and months might look like for them given the sudden stop of sports, extracurriculars, and other activities. At the same time, I noticed that some startups were very quickly being affected by funding crunches and hiring freezes. I knew I wanted to do something about this.

I asked my co-founders, Megan Kasselberg and David Lu, to build Intern From Home with me. I’m very thankful they both said yes, and we took quick action. We built the initial version of our platform in 48 hours, and we’re fortunate it has grown quite a bit since then. Our team is now eight people, and every member of our team has played a pivotal role in Intern From Home’s growth. If it weren’t for everyone on our team, our platform wouldn’t be where it is today.

Q: How has the pandemic changed internships, and how does Intern From Home address those changes?

A: The pandemic has necessitated that the majority of internships be done virtually instead of in-person. Intern From Home only supports fully virtual internship roles, and this focus has allowed us to really concentrate our efforts on trying to ensure that as many students as possible can have the opportunity to engage in a meaningful virtual internship.

My co-founder Megan and I have had discussions that we believe that virtual internships are here to stay.

Importantly, virtual roles are opening internship opportunities for students of different backgrounds that might not have been feasible in-person. We could write a whole column just on this topic, but in short, virtual internships have reduced the need for students to move to expensive cities such as New York or San Francisco for their dream internship, which was commonly the case before COVID-19. With virtual internships, students can intern for great companies from small towns. This is extremely exciting to our whole team.

Q: What void does Intern From Home fill? How does it differ from other websites that people use for internships?

A: Finding and applying for internships can be a very time-consuming and stressful process. It’s a process that has traditionally taken weeks — if not months — to complete. We’ve sped it up into a process that can be completed in under two weeks. In a nutshell, we’ve tried to make the process as simple as possible for both students and companies.

We don’t ask students to create an account to apply for a role on Intern From Home. All a student has to do is provide basic information, such as their name and school, their resume, and a few sentences about their interest in the position. We intentionally refuse cover letters because we feel that they can take students quite a lot of unnecessary time that often isn’t appreciated by companies.

As for companies, we try to make things really efficient. A company submits a role to our platform, and then we vet the role and promote it in our newsletter that goes out to students every three days. Students apply for the role on our website, and after the application deadline for a role, we send the applications and resumes of all the applicants to the company. From there, it’s up to the company to finish the process, and many companies do this very quickly.

On many recruiting platforms or job boards, such as LinkedIn and Handshake, when a student goes to apply for a role, they get rerouted to the hiring company’s website when they go to apply. With Intern From Home, the majority of roles that are posted on our platform are exclusively found on our website, and a student can quickly apply directly for the role through our platform.

Q: If it is free to all students and companies, how does Intern From Home make money?

A: Intern From Home is completely free, and we don’t make money in any way. Our team’s focus from the very start was to help students and companies during this challenging time, and that remains our priority.

Q: What connections does Intern From Home have to Rhode Island, and what role did Brown University play in the initiative?

A: I’m a senior at Brown, my co-founders Megan and David graduated from Brown this past May, and the rest of our team are current students at Brown. Intern From Home is independent from and unaffiliated with Brown, although we do have hundreds of Brown students using our platform.

We are thankful for Brown’s Nelson Center for Entrepreneurship, which has been a great supporter of Intern From Home. As well, I am incredibly grateful for Brown’s Professor Emeritus Barrett Hazeltine, who has been a mentor to this project and me ever since it was just an idea back in March.

Q: How many internships have you arranged thus far, and can you provide some examples?

A: We have helped connect hundreds of students with companies for virtual internships. There are so many cool startups and other companies that have provided some amazing internship opportunities. It’s hard to pick just a few examples.

Omneky, a rapidly growing advertising design company, has posted several roles with Intern From Home and continues to find interns through our platform. We’re proud to have helped MyHealthTeams, a Series B-backed social network company in the healthcare space, find interns. Strategica Partners, a go-to-market strategy consulting firm focused on tech companies, posted an internship role on Intern From Home and ended up providing an internship for not just one intern but a cohort of six interns. In addition to these types of companies, we’ve supported financial firms, nonprofits, law firms, and many others in finding interns.

Q: What is next for Intern From Home?

A: Intern From Home continues to grow significantly, and we now have students at more than 300 college campuses using our platform. Companies that have previously used Intern From Home are coming back to us to post more internship opportunities, and we continue to have new companies submitting roles to our platform daily.

Most recently, our team has been extremely focused on helping as many students as possible find great internships for this fall semester, and we are working on ensuring that there’s lots of great internship opportunities for the winter that’s ahead. If you’re a student looking for an internship or a company looking to offer an internship, we encourage you to visit our website at https://www.internfromhome.com. We’re here to help.

