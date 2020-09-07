Justice delayed is justice denied

To suggest that this will bring some measure of comfort to Pat Copney is to fundamentally misunderstand what she and the Grant family have endured all these years since Damien Bynoe, then a 15-year-old aspiring member of the Orchard Park Trailblazers gang, pulled out a gun and murdered 11-year-old Charles Copney and 15-year-old Korey Grant.

It said Damien Bynoe, who murdered her son in Roxbury 29 years ago, was going to be sentenced in federal court on Tuesday.

Pat Copney remembers, like it was yesterday, when she found out that, after he killed her son, Damien Bynoe went out for pizza. She remembers, oh does she remember, when the judge presiding over the case, Paul McGill, sympathized not with the murdered but the murderer.

McGill said that six months before the shooting, Bynoe “was mom, apple pie, and the American flag.” He blamed the shooting on Bynoe’s two teenage accomplices, who were unarmed, and refused to transfer Bynoe’s case to Superior Court. McGill ordered that Bynoe remain in the juvenile system while sending the other two boys who were with him up for adult trials. It was ludicrous. Damien Bynoe served five years for murdering two boys.

Such was the outrage after McGill’s leniency that even the Legislature was moved to act. Laws were changed so juveniles who are convicted of first-degree murder could be sentenced to at least 15 years in prison.

If the idea of keeping Damien Bynoe out of the adult criminal justice system was aimed at saving him, by shielding him from hardened criminals in custody, it didn’t work. He got the biggest break imaginable but couldn’t stay out of jail. He put the “career” in career criminal.

Six months after he turned 21 and was released for the murders, Bynoe was arrested for trespassing in Roxbury. Two months after that, he was arrested again, for making threats. The following year he was charged with a carjacking in Quincy and ultimately served 18 months on a reduced charge. Within an hour of arriving in general population at the jail in South Bay, Bynoe was jumped and beaten by other prisoners who were less forgiving than Judge McGill.

Bynoe had barely wrapped that sentence when he was arrested again, in 2000, for selling crack outside the Transportation Building. He got five years for that. In 2009, he was sentenced to six years in federal prison for selling crack to an undercover cop near a school in Everett.

He was still on six years of supervised release for the Everett case in January 2019 when he was charged with drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Bynoe, now 44, will be sentenced Tuesday by US District Judge William Young. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to life for the gun charge, which Pat Copney and Deborah Grant always maintained was what he should have been facing for killing their sons. He faces up to 30 years for the heroin and cocaine charges.

A press release from the US attorney’s office noted that Bynoe’s record included “shooting and killing two teenagers in Roxbury.”

The victims weren’t named. Nor were they both teenagers.

“Charles had just turned 11,” Pat Copney was saying.

Charles was in the fourth grade. He was so slight they called him “Little Charles,” and when the first cops showed up at the scene they thought he was 8 or 9. At the time, he was the youngest murder victim in Boston. That record keeps getting broken.

Charles was Pat Copney’s only child. She ran from their apartment after hearing the shots and saw him take his last breath.

Pat Copney can be forgiven for thinking she hasn’t heard the last of Damien Bynoe. He keeps coming back, like a character in a horror movie who can never be eliminated.

“I want to thank everybody in the criminal justice system who sought justice for Charles and Korey, until the next chapter,” she said. “Justice delayed is justice denied.”