Missing boater pulled out of Wellesley pond

The person was taken to a local hospital after they were found at Longfellow Pond, Wellesley police said in a tweet at 5:46 p.m. Police said in a tweet at 4:43 p.m. that police and firefighters were searching for the person.

Officials pulled a missing boater out of a Wellesley pond after a search Monday afternoon, police said.





Authorities asked the public to avoid the area of Oakland Street and Standish Road while crews responded to the incident.

This breaking news story will be updated.

