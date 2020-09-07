Pop-up food pantry steps up visits to Salem State University

A pop-up food pantry will be making more frequent visits to the Salem State University campus this fall.

Since it began in March 2019, the mobile pantry had been coming to campus every other week, providing free groceries to Salem State students, faculty, staff, and city residents who are in need.

But in response to rising demand for food aid because of COVID-19, The Salem Pantry — which operates the service — is expanding it to once a week. The groceries are now available Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at 68 Loring Ave.