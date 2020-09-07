Pop-up food pantry steps up visits to Salem State University

A pop-up food pantry will be making more frequent visits to the Salem State University campus this fall.
Since it began in March 2019, the mobile pantry had been coming to campus every other week, providing free groceries to Salem State students, faculty, staff, and city residents who are in need.
But in response to rising demand for food aid because of COVID-19, The Salem Pantry — which operates the service — is expanding it to once a week. The groceries are now available Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at 68 Loring Ave.
“We are grateful for the partners and supporters who have positioned us to meet this greater demand with more services,” Robyn Burns, executive director of The Salem Pantry, said in a statement.
Advertisement
The pop-up pantry will continue to make stops every other Saturday at its second location, at Espacio, 105 Congress St. For more information, go to TheSalemPantry.org.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.