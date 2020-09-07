Some traffic delays seen on Cape Cod, I-95 so far this Labor Day

As of noon, the Massachusetts Turnpike was clear of traffic , according to an online Massachusetts traffic map run by the state .

While Labor Day events have been scaled back this year due to COVID-19, residents are still having a warm, sunny, day off to mark the traditional end of summer.

Labor Day, traditionally the busiest day on the roads over the holiday weekend, appeared to be free of major traffic tie ups in Massachusetts as of early Monday afternoon.

Elsewhere, motorists are also traveling smoothly on most major roadways around the state, though parts of Interstate-95 in Dedham and Canton, along with Route 145 in Boston and Route 1 in Chelsea, are experiencing some backups.

Traffic is slow-moving in some areas of Cape Cod. Motorists are seeing delays on Route 6 in Sandwich, Barnstable, Dennis, and Harwich, and on Route 28 in Bourne, according to the map.

On the Maine Turnpike, high volumes of traffic are moving slowly on the southbound side between the York Toll and New Hampshire state line, according to a tweet from the Maine Turnpike’s official Twitter account.

Traffic is also heavy in the area of Franconia Notch in New Hampshire Monday afternoon, New Hampshire State Police tweeted.

Travelers can look ahead to sunny skies for the rest of the holiday.

Temperatures are expected to reach the high 70s and lower 80s in Boston Monday as “plenty of sunshine and comfortable humidity” settles over Boston, the National Weather Service tweeted.

The pleasant day follows a relatively mild summer. While Boston experienced three heat waves over July and August, this summer had an average temperature of 72.9 degrees, about 1.8 degrees above normal, weather service spokesman Bill Simpson said.

“This summer was the 11th warmest on record [in Boston], but it’s been pretty normal,” Simpson said.

Boston saw 14 days where temperatures reached more than 90 degrees, he said. . Simpson said the city likely won’t see any heat waves or especially hot days through at least the middle of September.

“We are in near-normal temperatures for the next eight to 14 days,” Simpson said.

Labor Day’s warm, dry weather is expected to last through Wednesday, according to a tweet from the weather service. Boston could see a chance of showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday through Thursday night, but the city is expected to end the week with cooler temperatures and dry weather.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.