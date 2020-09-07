WCVB’s Ted Wayman stabbed in Copley Square while working Sunday night

Ted Wayman, a reporter for WCVB-TV Channel 5, is recovering after he was stabbed in Copley Square while reporting on a story Sunday night, according to the station.
Wayman was taken to a local hospital and is “going to be fine,” said Ro Dooley Webster, a spokeswoman for WCVB-TV.
A photojournalist who was working with Wayman on Sunday assisted him with his injuries; the photojournalist was not injured.
Boston police said they could not comment on or confirm the incident. They announced Monday that they had arrested a 44-year-old Boston man Sunday night after an alleged stabbing in the area of Dartmouth and Boylston streets at about 9:05 p.m., but did not name the victim.
Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.