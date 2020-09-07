Mass. reports 8 new deaths, 222 new coronavirus cases on Monday

The three-day average of confirmed COVID-19 deaths was 12 as of Friday, a slight decrease from the day before, when the three-day average had been 14. That average has ranged between 12 to 15 from Aug. 28 through Friday, according to the state.

As of Monday, there have been 121,046 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported.

Massachusetts health officials reported eight new coronavirus deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 8,925. The number of confirmed cases of the virus increased by 222.

As of Monday, 9,870 new people have been given molecular tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of people tested to more than 1,867,534, the state said.

The seven-day average positive rate for the molecular tests was 0.9 percent as of Sunday, the state reported, the same as the day before.

The state also reported that 72 new people have been given antibody tests, for a total of 115,013 people tested.

The state reported that 3 hospitals were using surge capacity to treat COVID-19 patients on Sunday. A day earlier, zero hospitals were using that capacity to treat patients with the disease.

The three-day average number of hospitalized coronavirus patients was 320 on Sunday, compared to 323 the day before, the state reported.

On Saturday, three states — Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming — were added to Massachusetts’ list of “lower-risk” coronavirus states. The designation removed restrictions that had previously required travelers from those areas to complete a Massachusetts Travel Form and either quarantine for 14 days or show a negative coronavirus test from within 72 hours of arrival.

States in the lower-risk category are those whose average daily number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people is below 6 and whose positive test rate is below 5 percent, both measured as a 7-day rolling average, according to a state webpage describing Massachusetts’ travel order.

In addition to the states added Saturday, the lower-risk category includes: Colorado, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and every state in New England except Rhode Island.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.