Trump says he’s open to investigating DeJoy’s campaign fundraising

The president was responding to questions about a recent Washington Post report, which found that during DeJoy's decade as chief executive of New Breed Logistics, employees said they were urged by DeJoy and his top aides to contribute to GOP candidates and then were reimbursed through bonuses - a practice that would be unlawful.

In a Labor Day news conference, when asked whether he was open to an investigation into possible campaign finance violations by DeJoy, Trump said, "Sure, sure, let the investigations go." And he also said DeJoy should lose his job "if something can be proven that he did something wrong."

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Monday expressed openness for an investigation into Louis DeJoy, the postmaster general he appointed, who is facing scrutiny after employees of his private company said they felt pressured to make donations to Republican candidates for which they were reimbursed.

Trump, however, also offered tepid support of DeJoy, saying he did not know much about The Post's story, and twice calling DeJoy "a very respected man."

Since being appointed the head of the U.S. Postal Service, DeJoy has come under additional scrutiny for his cost-cutting measures that critics say are wreaking chaos and delays on the nation's post offices, and prompting accusations of political bias - especially after Trump threatened to block USPS funding to limit its ability to process ballots for the November election.

In his wide-ranging 45-minute news conference, Trump also weighed in on the progress of a coronavirus vaccine and his relationship with the nation's military, which has recently come under renewed criticism after an Atlantic article detailing Trump's denigration of the troops and military service generally. According to The Atlantic's reporting, the president dismissed Americans who died in war as "losers" and "suckers."

Trump said his administration will end the coronavirus pandemic through Operation Warp Speed, which seeks to produce a vaccine in record time, though his stated timeline clashes with those described by experts in his administration. The president said a vaccine could come "during the month of October," the month before Election Day, which could have tremendous positive consequences for Trump's reelection hopes.

"The vaccine will be very safe and very effective, and it'll be delivered very soon," Trump said. "You could have a very big surprise coming up."

However, many experts in Trump's own administration have cautioned that such a rapid timeline seems overly optimistic. The lead scientific adviser for Operation Warp Speed told NPR that a vaccine for the virus was "possible but very unlikely" to be available by October or November.

Former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CNN's "Face the Nation" on Sunday that a vaccine for widespread use probably will come next year. If a vaccine were created before the end of 2020, it probably would be used for targeted populations, such as health-care workers and nursing home residents, Gottlieb said. The country could see the end of the more acute phase of the virus because more people will be infected between now and then, he said.

When pressed, Trump also used the news conference to push back on the Atlantic story, calling it "a hoax."

The president had previously used harsh language against John McCain, R-Ariz. - who had been a prisoner of war in Vietnam and whose family has a long tradition of serving in the military - saying in 2015 that the Republican senator from Arizona was a "loser" and that he prefers "people who weren't captured." But Trump said his animosity toward McCain was long-standing and philosophical, and should not be viewed as evidence that he as commander in chief does not respect the troops.

"I've always been on the opposite side of John McCain," Trump said, explaining that while he personally has been skeptical of overseas entanglement, "John McCain liked wars."

Trump continued: "I will be a better warrior than anybody, but when we fight wars, we're going to win them. And frankly, I was never a fan of John McCain."

Referring to the Democratic presidential nominee, former vice president Joe Biden, Trump said, "Biden shipped away our jobs, threw open our borders and sent our youth to fight in these crazy endless wars."

And he used the opportunity to try to distinguish his relationship with the top military brass with the troops on the ground.

"I'm not saying the military's in love with me - the soldiers are," Trump said. "The top people in the Pentagon probably aren't, because they want to do nothing but fight wars so that all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy."

The Washington Post’s Lateshia Beachum contributed to this report.