U of New Hampshire: Frat party source of 11 COVID cases

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — The president of the University of New Hampshire says 11 cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been traced to a fraternity party where people did not follow public health guidelines.

In a Sunday letter to the university community, UNH President James Dean said more than 100 students and non-students attended the Aug. 29 party at the Theta Chi fraternity.

“Let me be clear: this is reckless behavior and the kind of behavior that undermines our planning and will lead to us switching to a fully remote mode,” Dean said in the letter.