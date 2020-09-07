An antidote to white fear: white hopefulness

Re “White fear is on the November ballot” (Ideas, Aug. 30): Renée Graham’s column is always important reading for me. She speaks truth to power, even though “power” isn’t really listening. But a great many of us are listening, and I urge Graham to keep speaking.
I’m ashamed. I’m a 67-year-old white man who can’t believe what I’m seeing across our nation. Will we never change?
I’m scared that the “powers” that support Donald Trump are full of hate. I’m sure it’s fed by the fear they won’t admit: that they might lose their white privilege.
I’m hopeful. I came up through the 1960s, and while the story still hasn’t played out, this time may be different, I think . . . I hope. I see the continued level of protests and people speaking out. I see white people marching with people of color, all carrying Black Lives Matter signs.
Advertisement
I’m still putting in the work. I’ve been involved in battling climate change for years and have marched countless times. Now people are seeing that social justice is a part of not just Black Lives Matter but also climate justice and systemic injustice, all put together.
Until everyone is free, no one is free. Thank you to Graham for using the voice she has to reach out to all who are listening.
Rick Cutler
West Barnstable