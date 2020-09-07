An antidote to white fear: white hopefulness

Re “White fear is on the November ballot” (Ideas, Aug. 30): Renée Graham’s column is always important reading for me. She speaks truth to power, even though “power” isn’t really listening. But a great many of us are listening, and I urge Graham to keep speaking.

I’m ashamed. I’m a 67-year-old white man who can’t believe what I’m seeing across our nation. Will we never change?

I’m scared that the “powers” that support Donald Trump are full of hate. I’m sure it’s fed by the fear they won’t admit: that they might lose their white privilege.