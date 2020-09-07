Man in photo with Maine pastor: ‘I do not share his views about public health crisis’

First, the picture is from a 2017 recognition ceremony for staff at the York County Jail. These ceremonies were typically held three to four times a year, at which correctional officers were honored for their outstanding work, often with family and friends present. I received an invitation to attend because I was a member of the Board of Visitors for the jail. I was honored to serve on the board, and I appreciated the chance to attend the ceremony along with our county sheriff and other community members.

I am a licensed Maine attorney with a practice in Biddeford, and I serve as the York County Probate judge in Maine. I was pictured recently with Pastor Todd Bell in an article by Zoe Greenberg in The Boston Globe ( ”Defiant, pastor ties masks to socialism,” Page A1, Sept. 1). Given the response I have received from family and friends for having my image, without my knowledge, included with the article and being taken out of context, I want to clarify a few items.

To be very clear, I do not share the views of Pastor Bell about the public health crisis. Our interaction was limited to attending periodic York County Board of Visitors meetings and recognition ceremonies. In fact, as a lawyer who practices in Maine courts in York County, I have collaborated as the probate judge with York County officials in plans to protect those with business at the court and court staff from the devastating impact of this public health crisis.

The Probate Court often serves our most vulnerable elderly and disabled adults and children in crisis. Anyone who knows me knows that I take this pandemic very seriously. I do not attend events that fail to comport with the guidelines of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and when in public I wear a mask and often a face shield. I do this not only to protect my own family but also to protect other members of our community.

I believe there is an obligation to protect the community during this pandemic. Those who ignore the risks have a right to make that decision for themselves, but it is not a position I share or endorse. Governor Janet Mills and the Maine CDC, led by Dr. Nirav Shah, have made many difficult decisions to balance access to the courts and the safety of our community. I fully support their guidance, including wearing masks, promoting social distancing, utilizing remote technology, and other measures that will continue to be taken to protect the public and the people who work in the York County Courthouse.

I will continue to protect all people in the courts while promoting access to justice, despite the complications caused by this public health crisis.

Scott M. Houde

Biddeford, Maine