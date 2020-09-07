Celtics answer with rout of Raptors and other observations of a Game 5 blowout

Jaylen Brown bounced back from his poor Game 3 performance and poured in 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting and Kemba Walker added 21 points and seven assists. The Celtics made 49.4 percent of their shots overall.

The Celtics are now just one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference finals. Game 6 will be played on Wednesday night.

After consecutive losses led to questions about whether the Celtics were getting ready to crumble in these conference semifinals against the Raptors, they pummeled Toronto on Monday with one of their most dominant and thorough performances of the year, rolling to a 111-89 win.

Observations from the game:

▪ After losing Game 3 in stunning fashion and then being outplayed in Game 4, there was reason for concern about the Celtics’ mental makeup against the defending champions. But coach Brad Stevens had to be pleased with how engaged his team was at the start, particularly on defense. After a loss in which several players admitted Toronto had simply played harder, it was important for Boston not to let that happen again, and it didn’t.

▪ Jaylen Brown had a miserable offensive game Saturday, and has mostly struggled on offense during this series. But he vowed to do more Monday, and it was a good sign for him when he drilled a 3-pointer on Boston’s first possession. He was aggressive and active and he provided the most powerful highlight in a first half that was filled with them for the Celtics when he soared over OG Anunoby for a violent one-handed slam that stretched the lead to 18-5.

▪ Teams are usually reluctant to make lineup changes at this point in a season, but the Raptors might want to consider starting Serge Ibaka in place of Marc Gasol. Gasol simply cannot get his perimeter game in motion. His four early misses helped ignite Boston. And he has typically remained a solid defender late in his career, but the Celtics have consistently exploited him in pick-and-roll actions.

▪ Daniel Theis did not fill up the stat sheet in the first half, but he was one of Boston’s most valuable players on the floor, serving as a constant deterrent on the Raptors’ drives to the basket. He had two first-half blocked shots but disturbed so many others.

▪ Theis has developed a reputation for getting a tough whistle, and he was a victim once again in the final minute of the half. Kyle Lowry drove the baseline and Theis was called for a foul, his third. But he rightfully claimed that Lowry had initiated the contact with an arm hook. In most games, it actually would have been a big call. But the Celtics’ lead was so massive that it was clear it would not matter here. Also, Theis was the victim of a bizarre and inadvertent foul earlier in the quarter, when Pascal Siakam somehow kicked him in the face with his back to Theis. It was accidental, but, ouch.

▪ Theis’s strong stretch kept Robert Williams on the bench until the one-minute mark of the first quarter. Stevens said that Williams played just three minutes in the second half of Game 4 because the Raptors were exploiting him in pick-and-roll situations, and when that started to happen again as Toronto chipped away at the lead, Grant Williams was quickly sent in.

▪ After Boston’s Game 4 loss in which he attempted just nine shots, Kemba Walker vowed to be more active in the offense while also raising the intensity level of his teammates. There was no doubt that more shot attempts would come, but Walker’s first-half plays like drawing a charge and swatting a Lowry shot set a perfect example.

▪ Brad Wanamaker has been reliable all season, and he had a powerful second-quarter stretch, mostly in a three-guard lineup that included Walker and Marcus Smart. He finished the first half with 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and no turnovers, and Boston outscored Toronto by 18 points during his 17 first-half minutes.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.