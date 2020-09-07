Reeling Yankees routed; Blue Jays score 10 runs in sixth inning

With general manager Brian Cashman making a rare road trip, New York led, 6-2, when Green replaced Jonathan Holder going to the bottom of the sixth. Green, Ottavino and Luis Cessa needed 67 pitches and 43 minutes to get three outs.

New York has lost four straight and 14 of 19, dropping into third place in the AL East, two games behind second-place Toronto and 6½ back of Tampa Bay. At 21-20 overall following a 16-6 start, the Yankees have dropped into the AL’s eighth and final playoff position.

Chad Green and Adam Ottavino were routed during a 10-run sixth inning that included Danny Jansen’s grand slam, and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Yankees, 12-7, Monday night at Buffalo to send skidding New York to its sixth loss in seven games.

Green’s ERA jumped to 4.26, and Ottavino allowed six runs without getting any outs as his ERA rose to 7.82.

Toronto loaded the bases with a pair of walks and Randal Grichuk’s one-out single, and first baseman Luke Voit charged Rowdy Tellez’s two-hopper but allowed the ball to bounce off the palm of his glove and into foul territory for an error as a run scored.

Ottavino (2-3) relieved, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run, opposite-field single that bounced past Voit and down the right-field line. Guerrero stole second and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who had three hits, lined a fastball into left for a tying single.

Gurriel stole second, Jonathan Villar walked and Travis Shaw lined a fastball up the middle for a two-run single and an 8-6 lead after Ottavino shook off catcher Kyle Higashioka three times. Joe Panik walked, and Jansen chased Ottavino when he drove a fastball to left-center for his first career slam for a 12-6 lead.

New York had not allowed 10 runs in an inning since CC Sabathia and Esmil Rogers were hit hard in the third inning of a 15-4 loss to Texas on May 23, 2015.

Dylan Moore hit a solo home run and added a three-run double, Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run and the surging Mariners beat the Texas Rangers, 8-4, at Seattle on Monday for their first six-game winning streak since July 2019.

Seattle completed a four-game sweep of the Rangers, who have lost six straight. The Mariners are 11-3 after an 8-19 start, on their longest winning streak streak since July 24-30 last year against Detroit and Texas.

“Just worried about getting better every day. I said it the other day you’ve got to get it to .500 and we’re not there yet,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “We’re just learning about ourselves every day out there.”

Moore drove in a career-high four runs, homering in the third inning and clearing the bases with a two-out double into the left-field corner in the fourth. It was Moore’s sixth home run this season.

Seager gave Seattle an early lead for the second straight day with his seventh homer, a two-run drive off Kolby Allard (0-5). Seager also hit a two-run homer in the first inning in Sunday’s victory.

Seattle'x Dylan Moore is congratulated by teammate Kyle Lewis after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of Monday's game. Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Moore and Seager provided plenty of offense for Marco Gonzales (5-2), who was coming off his second career complete game.

“I think you’re seeing a burst of confidence from a large majority of this team that’s finally feeling comfortable, finally feeling like they have a good routine down in the big leagues and going out there and really searching for wins,” Gonzales said. “We’re a very united group and we have been since day one here. I’m excited to see what this last stretch of baseball holds for us because we are playing great baseball right now.”

Gonzales allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts. He retired the first 10 batters before Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s single. Shin-Soo Choo added another single and Joey Gallo hit a two-run, two-out double.

That was the only trouble Gonzales faced. He retired eight of his final nine after Gallo’s double. Gonzales has thrown at least seven inning in four of his past six starts and won his third straight decision.

















Zach Plesac wins second straight start

Zach Plesac won his second straight start since returning to the Indians’ rotation after a demotion for breaking team COVID-19 protocols, a 5-2 victory over visiting Kansas City that extended the Royals’ losing streak to a season-high seven straight.

Cleveland's Zach Plesac delivers in the first inning of Monday's game against Kansas City. Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Plesac (3-1) gave up a hit in each of the first seven innings, including Adalberto Modesi’s 458-foot homer in the seventh, but came up with big pitches over seven innings.

Brad Hand struck out the side in the ninth for his 12th save in as many tries.

Tyler Naquin had two RBIs for the Indians against Brad Keller (3-2), who hung around until the seventh.









Jean Segura saves Phillies’ bullpen

Jean Segura has helped all over the Phillies infield this season.

Might have the bullpen’s biggest save now, too.

“Jean has been special for us this year,” manager Joe Girardi said.

Segura hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and drove in a career-best five runs, bailing out the Phillies’ abominable bullpen to salvage a 9-8 win over the host Mets for a four-game split.

The Mets erased a 6-0 deficit against former teammate Zack Wheeler and baseball’s worst relief corps, taking a 7-6 lead on Jeff McNeil’s three-run homer in the seventh inning.

Philadelphia rookie Alec Bohm countered with a tying single in the eighth against Jeurys Familia, plating Segura before Andrew Knapp turned too wide around third and got picked off to end the inning.

Segura hit his fifth homer of the season with two outs in the 10th, lining a pitch from Miguel Castro (1-1) over the wall in left-center. Segura, who entered with 12 RBIs this season, also had a three-run double in the first inning and finished with four hits.

Jean Segura belts a two-run home run in the 10th inning of Monday's win. Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Héctor Neris allowed an RBI single to Brandon Nimmo in the bottom of the inning but still completed his third save.

Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto homered for Philadelphia, which improved to 20-17 and moved 3½ games ahead of New York and remained 1½ ahead of Miami for second place in the NL East. Philadelphia opens a brutal stretch with five doubleheaders in 15 days Tuesday.

















Michael Pineda remains sharp for Twins

Ryan Jeffers hit his first major league homer to spark Minnesota’s four-run third inning, and Michael Pineda stayed sharp in his return from suspension by finishing seven innings for the Twins in a 6-2 win over the visiting Tigers.

Minnesota's Michael Pineda delivers against Detroit in the first inning of Monday's game. Jim Mone/Associated Press

Pineda (1-0) allowed two runs and three hits, struck out eight and walked two in his first victory since Sept. 1, 2019. After serving a 60-game penalty for taking a banned weight-loss drug, Pineda debuted last week with six innings and a no-decision as the Twins beat Chicago.

He worked through this start as a steady rain fell over the last four innings.

Miguel Rojas leads Marlins over Braves

Miguel Rojas had four hits, including a go-ahead double in the 10th inning, and the Marlins beat the Braves, 5-4, at Atlanta … Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina left Monday’s game against the Cubs because of a bruised left elbow. It was not immediately clear when he was hurt. The nine-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner was replaced by Matt Wieters in the sixth.