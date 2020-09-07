Patriots put RB Damien Harris on IR, promote RB J.J. Taylor from practice squad

Harris, who was having a strong summer, will miss at least three games. He had missed multiple practices because of a hand injury . Last season, he had four carries for 12 yards.

The Patriots placed second-year running back Damien Harris on injured reserve and signed rookie J.J. Taylor from the practice squad.

Taylor, an undrafted free agent, is an undersized back in the mold of former Patriot Dion Lewis. The 5-foot-5-inch Taylor led Arizona in rushing the last two seasons — in 2019, he had 148 carries for 721 yards for the Wildcats. He also chipped in as a pass catcher (32 receptions, 289 yards) and kick returner (19 returns, 23.6 average).

In addition, the Patriots have placed rookie defensive lineman Beau Allen on injured reserve as well. The team promoted rookie linebacker Cassh Maluia to take his spot. The 6-foot, 248-pound Maluia was chosen by New England in the sixth round (204th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Wyoming.

