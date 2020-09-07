Steelers sign DT Cameron Heyward to a five-year contract through 2024

Cleveland Browns starting center JC Tretter returned to practice Monday after being sidelined all of training camp following right knee surgery, and it’s not out of the question that the veteran could play this week against the Baltimore Ravens. Tretter, the NFLPA’s president, had surgery on Aug. 13 just before the Browns opened camp under first-year coach Kevin Stefanski . . . . Jason Peters , a nine-time Pro Bowl pick and two-time All-Pro, for the Philadelphia Eagles will return to left tackle after playing right guard during training camp. Peters reportedly wanted more money to return to left tackle after Andre Dillard , a first-round pick in 2019 who was slated to replace Peters at left tackle, suffered a season-ending biceps injury two weeks ago. Peters walked into the office of coach Doug Pederson and told him he’d be willing to move back without an increase on his one-year, $3.1 million deal . . . The Jacksonville Jaguars signed quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad, adding a veteran under the NFL’s revamped roster rules. Sixth-round draft pick Jake Luton beat out Glennon for Jacksonville’s backup spot, but the Jaguars likely would turn to Glennon early in the season if they needed someone to start in place of second-year pro Gardner Minshew . . . Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead is expected to miss significant time after landing on the COVID-19 list for the second time in five weeks. Coach Doug Marrone said he could not put a timetable on Armstead’s return. “but he’ll be out for a while,” Marrone said. Jacksonville met with free agent running back Devonta Freeman over the weekend, but the former Atlanta Falcons starter left without a contract.

Cameron Heyward knew his father, Craig “Ironhead” Heyward , bounced around the NFL during a decade-plus career as a running back that saw him suit up for five different teams. As much as Heyward admires his dad, he wasn’t eager to follow him down that particular path. Now, he doesn’t have to. Not after the All-Pro defensive tackle signed a five-year contract with the Steelers that runs through 2024, when Heyward will be 35. The deal eliminated some unwanted uncertainty for Heyward, who admitted he was ready for a “farewell” tour this season as he prepared to enter the final season of the current deal he signed in 2015. As late as Saturday afternoon, Heyward felt pessimistic something could be worked out. A meeting with Steelers president Art Rooney II early Sunday helped talks regain momentum. By Monday morning, the 31-year-old had a pen in his hand knowing he will likely be a Steeler for the duration of his career. The team changed Heyward’s position from defensive end to defensive tackle in 2018 — a move more semantic than anything else since Heyward slides up and down the front depending on the situation — and he has become the dominant presence the Steelers envisioned when they selected him with the 31st overall pick in 2011 “To be in a city where I was born and I have family has meant a lot to me,” Heyward said. “But not only that it’s a city in which I am indebted to the community and it’s a city that I live playing for.”

Colleges

NCAA: Bubble approach viable for basketball

While the college football restart has been scattershot, with 53 FBS schools opting not to play until there is better pandemic news, a much more unified plan is in place for the college basketball season. The NCAA is hoping to start the season in late November/early December, with a vote by the Division I council expected Sept. 16. A partnership between the Pac-12 and Quidel Corp. to potentially do daily, rapid COVID-19 tests on athletes should help smooth a return to the court. While bubble football would be next to impossible logistically, basketball could fit nicely. Travel parties are much smaller and college basketball already has plenty of multiple-team events, from holiday and conference tournaments to the NCAA Tournament. Add the effective safety measures of the pro leagues, find suitable sites and bubble basketball could work. The NCAA is already looking at it, reportedly filing a trademark for the phrase “Battle in the Bubble.” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont also said there have been preliminary talks for bubble basketball at the Mohegan Sun resort. “The idea of a bubble would be a really good idea, just to isolate all the teams who want to play against each other in that bubble and keep things safe, keep away from the public and keep us in our own area where we’re able to play the game the right way and safely,” said Duke sophomore forward Wendell Moore, Jr. . . . Southern Mississippi football coach Jay Hopson stepped down after losing Thursday’s home opener to South Alabama, ending his tenure one game into his fifth season. Co-offensive coordinator Scotty Walden will take over as interim coach . . . Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Robertson, who called Washington State football for more than 50 years, has died Sunday at his home at the age of 91, the school confirmed. Robertson was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004 when he received the Chris Schenkel Award . . . Dwight Anderson, who earned the nickname “The Blur” because of his speed on the court playing basketball at Kentucky and Southern California, died Sunday at his home in Dayton, Ohio. He was 61.

Advertisement

Miscellany

French Open to have limited attendance

French Open officials announced a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the matches at Roland Garros when the year’s final Grand Slam event begins in Paris on Sept. 27. The 30-acre site will be split into three zones surrounding the three main courts, with 5,000 people allowed to watch in the area around Philippe Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen courts and a maximum of 1,500 allowed around the third court. According to the Associated Press, the number of fans allowed to attend is much less than what tournament organizers were hoping for: 50 to 60 percent capacity, or around 20,000 fans per day. “Since the international circuit restarted, Roland Garros will be the first tournament with the privilege of hosting an audience,” said French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli. Fans will be required to wear face coverings and reporters will need to pass coronavirus tests to enter the tournament bubble. The players will be tested upon their arrival in Paris and then again 72 hours later . . . .Weston McKennie opened his first news conference as a Juventus player on Monday with a bit of cultural flair, speaking in Italian. “It’s an honor to be here,” the 22-year-old midfielder said in the local language after becoming the first American to join the famous Italian team. McKennie, who is Black and signed from German club Schalke at the end of last month, then switched to English and spoke about racial injustice in the United States, as well as being a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Advertisement



