‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ will end in 2021, the family announces

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping up with the Kardashians,” Kardashian West wrote in a statement. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years.”

The hit E! show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is officially done after running for 14 years, according to an announcement that Kim Kardashian West posted to social media early Tuesday evening.

The last season will air in early 2021, according to Kardashian West’s statement. The new season begins Sept. 17.

Advertisement

Khloe Kardashian tweeted that her “emotions are overflowing today,” adding that “change is tough but sometimes needed.”

In previous seasons, some members of the family — Kourtney Kardashian in particular — have struggled with whether they want to continue to be filmed for the reality TV show, and nearly all of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan now have young children of their own.

The series, which debuted in October 2007, begat 12 spin-offs, including “Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami” and “Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian.” Even Scott Disick received his own house-flipping show, “Flip It Like Disick.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss