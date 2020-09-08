Here are the 13 richest people in Massachusetts, according to Forbes

Overall, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Microsoft’s Bill Gates, and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg took the top three spots, respectively. Similar to the past three years, it takes a net worth of at least $2.1 billion to make the Forbes 400 list.

The magazine’s 39th ranking of billionaires released Tuesday featured familiar local names, including Abigail Johnson, the chief executive of Fidelity Investments, and it listed some for the first time, including Jim Koch, the founder of Samuel Adams, the flagship brand of the Boston Beer Company.

The 400 richest people in America are worth a combined $3.2 trillion, and thirteen are from Massachusetts, according to the 2020 Forbes 400 List .

Here is a list of the richest people in Massachusetts:

No. 34 — Abigail Johnson, 58, $15 billion

Johnson has served as the CEO of Boston-based Fidelity Investments since 2014 and owns an estimated 24.5 percent stake of the firm, according to Forbes. Her net worth is more than double that of her father, the next Massachusetts billionaire on the list.

No. 72 — Edward Johnson, III, 90, $7.4 billion

Johnson served as Fidelity Investments’ chief executive before his daughter Abigail took over. His dad founded the company in 1946.

No. 85 — Jim Davis and family, 77, $6.9 billion

The chairman of New Balance, Davis and his family own an estimated 95 percent of the Boston-based athletic wear brand, which brings in about $4 billion in annual sales.

No. 93 — Robert Kraft, 79, $6.6 billion

Kraft bought the New England Patriots in 1994 for $172 million and the team is now worth $4.1 billion, with six Super Bowl victories.

No. 181 — Alan Trefler, 64, $4.1 billion

Trefler launched Cambridge-based software company Pegasystems in 1983. The firm went public in 1996 and now brings in more than $900 million in annual sales, according to Forbes. Last year, Forbes ranked Trefler at No. 306.

No. 228 — Amos Hostetter, Jr., 83, $3.5 billion

The founder and former chief executive of Continental Cablevision, Inc. made his wealth after selling the company in 1996 for $11 billion, Forbes says. Forbes gave Hostetter the highest philanthropy score out of the wealthiest Massachusetts residents. His family’s group, The Barr Foundation, donates tens of millions of dollars annually.

No. 228 — Edward Johnson, IV, 55, $3.5 billion

Johnson is the grandson of Edward Johnson II, who founded Fidelity Investments in 1946. He is the president of Pembroke Real Estate, which is owned by Fidelity’s parent company.

No. 238 — Elizabeth Johnson, 57, $3.4 billion

The sibling of Fidelity Investments chief executive Abigail Johnson is the founder of a stable of show jumping horses based in Florida.

No. 299 — Steve Conine, 48, $2.8 billion

Conine is cofounder and co-chairman of Boston-based online home goods retailer Wayfair. He helped launch the company in 2002 with Niraj Shah.

No. 299 — Niraj Shah, 46, $2.8 billion

Shah is the chief executive of Boston-based Wayfair, which garnered $9.1 billion in net revenue in 2019. Both Shah and Conine are returnees to the 400 list.

No. 327 — Jim Koch, 71, $2.6 billion

New to the Forbes 400 list, Koch created the Samuel Adams beer brand in 1984 and took The Boston Beer Company public in 1995. Koch owns a 26 percent stake in the company which last year sold more than $1 billion from over 60 types of beer, according to Forbes.

No. 359 — Valentin Gapontsev and family, 81, $2.3 billion

Another new addition to the Forbes 400 list, Gapontsev founded IPG Photonics, which produces high-power fiber-optic lasers for cutting materials and telecommunications.

No. 378 — Phillip T. (Terry) Ragon, 71, $2.2 billion

Ragon founded InterSystems, a software company that enables hospitals and banks to analyze big data, in 1978. He has full ownership of the company, which in 2018 had $704 million in sales, according to Forbes.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.