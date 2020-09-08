A chocolate bar monthly subscription club is one you aren’t likely to let lapse

Doreen Leong from San Francisco launched Cococlectic, a monthly subscription club, to bring attention to American small-batch bean-to-bar chocolate makers. She discovers producers who buy cacao beans straight from farmers and crafts bars using five ingredients or less, including cacao beans, sugar, and cocoa butter. The confections are also vegan, soy, gluten, dairy, and nut-free. Each shipment includes four dark chocolate bars (1 to 3 ounces) from the same producer. In September, expect a box from Black Sheep from Bend, Ore., which turns out only 500 bars a month. Leong sends the earthy, dark chocolates by Loon of Derry, N.H., and ones from ChocolateSpiel in Seattle. The organic bars from the tiny chocolate factory Sweet Minou of Lincoln, Neb., will arrive another time. The price is $42.99 for one month with discounts for subscriptions from three to 12 months. It’s a dream gift for a chocolate fanatic, or for you. Order at cococlectic.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND