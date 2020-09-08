Nut Crumbs, not your average breadcrumbs

Nut crumbs. Handout

For several years, Appel Foods in San Diego, founded by Susan Laughlin, has sold Nut Crumbs, a line of well-seasoned ground nuts — almonds, cashews, pistachios — which you can use as a substitute for breadcrumbs. The blends are sugar and gluten-free, vegan, and helpful if you following a Paleo diet. Now the company has added four new flavors: Barbecue, Lemon Pepper, Ranch, and Everything ($9.99 for 8-ounces). The Barbecue, which has pecans, is mildly spicy from paprika. It is delicious for putting a crust on chicken nuggets and thighs or pork chops. Lemon Pepper gives a lovely coating to fish fillets or shrimp. Sprinkle the Ranch on veggies before roasting. The Everything mix will add lots of flavor and texture to anything for it has a good dose of dried onion, garlic, sesame, and poppy seeds. Use any one of the varieties in a salad for crunch, to elevate meatballs, or dust over mac and cheese. Available at nutcrumbs.com.