fb-pixel
SEASONAL RECIPES

Recipe: Grilled halloumi, ripe cantaloupe, and mint make an inspired end-of-summer salad

By Sally Pasley Vargas Globe Correspondent,Updated September 8, 2020, 1 hour ago
Pan-Grilled Halloumi and Cantaloupe Salad
Pan-Grilled Halloumi and Cantaloupe SaladSally Pasley Vargas

Serves 4

Halloumi, a semi-hard, brined cheese that has been a staple in Cyprus for centuries, is a salty counterpoint to the juicy sweetness of cantaloupe in this salad. The cheese stands up to browning in a skillet without disintegrating and the heat transforms it so the outside of the slices becomes crisp and the inside stays soft. Mint and a sprinkle of red Aleppo or Maras pepper top it off to make an inspired and simple end-of-summer salad.

2tablespoons sherry vinegar
teaspoons honey
Salt and black pepper, to taste
5tablespoons olive oil
1 ripe cantaloupe, cut into 1/2-inch thick wedges
8ounces halloumi, cut into 8 slices
Handful fresh mint leaves
Pinch of Maras or Aleppo pepper

1. In a bowl large enough to hold the melon, whisk the vinegar, honey, salt, and black pepper. Slowly whisk in 4 tablespoons of the olive oil until the dressing emulsifies.

2. Add the melon to the bowl and toss to coat it in the dressing.

3. In a grill pan or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. When it is hot, add the halloumi slices and cook for 1 minute on a side, or until golden and crisp on the outside.

4. Arrange the melon and halloumi on a platter. Pour over any dressing remaining in the bowl. Sprinkle with mint leaves and Maras or Aleppo pepper.

Sally Pasley Vargas

Serves 4

Halloumi, a semi-hard, brined cheese that has been a staple in Cyprus for centuries, is a salty counterpoint to the juicy sweetness of cantaloupe in this salad. The cheese stands up to browning in a skillet without disintegrating and the heat transforms it so the outside of the slices becomes crisp and the inside stays soft. Mint and a sprinkle of red Aleppo or Maras pepper top it off to make an inspired and simple end-of-summer salad.

2tablespoons sherry vinegar
teaspoons honey
Salt and black pepper, to taste
5tablespoons olive oil
1 ripe cantaloupe, cut into 1/2-inch thick wedges
8ounces halloumi, cut into 8 slices
Handful fresh mint leaves
Pinch of Maras or Aleppo pepper

1. In a bowl large enough to hold the melon, whisk the vinegar, honey, salt, and black pepper. Slowly whisk in 4 tablespoons of the olive oil until the dressing emulsifies.

2. Add the melon to the bowl and toss to coat it in the dressing.

3. In a grill pan or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. When it is hot, add the halloumi slices and cook for 1 minute on a side, or until golden and crisp on the outside.

4. Arrange the melon and halloumi on a platter. Pour over any dressing remaining in the bowl. Sprinkle with mint leaves and Maras or Aleppo pepper.Sally Pasley Vargas