Recipe: Grilled halloumi, ripe cantaloupe, and mint make an inspired end-of-summer salad

Serves 4

Halloumi, a semi-hard, brined cheese that has been a staple in Cyprus for centuries, is a salty counterpoint to the juicy sweetness of cantaloupe in this salad. The cheese stands up to browning in a skillet without disintegrating and the heat transforms it so the outside of the slices becomes crisp and the inside stays soft. Mint and a sprinkle of red Aleppo or Maras pepper top it off to make an inspired and simple end-of-summer salad.

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar 1½ teaspoons honey Salt and black pepper, to taste 5 tablespoons olive oil 1 ripe cantaloupe, cut into 1/2-inch thick wedges 8 ounces halloumi, cut into 8 slices Handful fresh mint leaves Pinch of Maras or Aleppo pepper

1. In a bowl large enough to hold the melon, whisk the vinegar, honey, salt, and black pepper. Slowly whisk in 4 tablespoons of the olive oil until the dressing emulsifies.

2. Add the melon to the bowl and toss to coat it in the dressing.

3. In a grill pan or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. When it is hot, add the halloumi slices and cook for 1 minute on a side, or until golden and crisp on the outside.

4. Arrange the melon and halloumi on a platter. Pour over any dressing remaining in the bowl. Sprinkle with mint leaves and Maras or Aleppo pepper.

Sally Pasley Vargas