Recipe: If you’re perplexed by the kohlrabi in your CSA box, turn it into a creamy slaw

Serves 6

Kohlrabi, from the German "cabbage turnip," is one of those vegetables that show up in CSA boxes and perplex American home cooks who don't know what to do with it. It's a cruciferous vegetables (broccoli and kale are in this category, too), and true to their name, share some flavor and texture similarities with both cabbage and turnips. The round roots are very firm and pale green with spiky stems and leaves. The bulb must be peeled and can be eaten raw or cooked. You can saute the greens as you would collards, but not for this recipe. Here, the kohlrabi is made into a slaw and served as a side dish. Grate the root on a box grater or in a food-processor. Toss it with a remoulade-style dressing made with mayonnaise, whole-grain mustard, and a hearty dose of fresh chives. You've found yourself a new friend.

4 kohlrabi (1 1/2 to 2 pounds) ⅓ cup mayonnaise 1 tablespoon capers, coarsely chopped 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar 2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard ⅓ cup chopped fresh chives Salt and pepper, to taste

1. Remove the stems and leaves from kohlrabi (saute the leaves for another dish). Peel the kohlrabi and grate it on a box grater or with the shredding disk in a food processor.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, combine the mayonnaise, capers, vinegar, mustard, chives, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Stir well.

3. With a rubber spatula, fold in the kohlrabi. Taste for seasoning, and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick