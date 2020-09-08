Recipe: On a lazy weekend morning, treat yourself to peach muffins topped with almonds

Makes 12

Made with diced peaches and a little almond flour (which is just pure ground almonds) and topped with sliced almonds and cinnamon-sugar, these muffins are a nice treat on a lazy weekend morning. One good brand of almond flour is Bob's Red Mill Super-Fine Natural Almond Flour, made from whole unblanched almonds. You can make it yourself by grinding 1 scant cup of whole, slivered, or sliced almonds with 2 teaspoons of sugar in a food processor until fine. If you don't have cupcake liners, make your own by cutting 4-inch squares of parchment paper and pressing them into a muffin pan. When the muffins go into the oven, enticing aromas of cinnamon, almonds, and nutmeg will wake up the whole house.

Canola oil (for the pan) 1¾ cups all-purpose flour 1 cup almond flour 2½ teaspoons baking powder ½ teaspoon salt ½ cup granulated sugar ⅓ cup packed light brown sugar ¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg 2 eggs ¾ cup whole or reduced-fat milk ⅓ cup canola or vegetable oil 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 2 medium peaches, unpeeled, cut into 1/2-inch chunks (about 1 3/4 cups) ⅓ cups sliced almonds Cinnamon-sugar made with 2 tablespoons granulated sugar mixed with 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Lightly oil a 12-cup nonstick muffin pan. Line the pan with muffin cups or cut 12 squares of parchment paper (4-inches each) and press the parchment into each muffin cup.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, whisk together the all-purpose flour, almond flour, baking powder, salt, granulated and brown sugar, and nutmeg to blend them.

3. In another bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, oil, and vanilla. Pour the egg mixture into the flour mixture and stir just until the flour mixture is moist. Gently fold in the peaches.

4. Divide the batter among the muffin cups and sprinkle each with almonds, pressing them gently so they adhere. Sprinkle with the cinnamon-sugar.

5. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the muffins are golden brown and a skewer inserted into the centers comes out clean. Place the pan on a wire rack to cool for 10 minutes. Run a dull-edged knife around the muffins to loosen them from the pan. Transfer the muffins to the rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Lisa Zwirn