Blood pressure machine causes hazmat response at Raynham Woods Medical Center

Raynham Woods Medical Center was evacuated Tuesday after an older blood pressure machine was knocked over and caused a Tier 1 hazmat response, officials said.

Raynham firefighters responded to a report of a mercury spill at the medical office building at 675 Paramount Drive at about 1 p.m., the Raynham Fire Department said in a statement.

No injuries were reported, and all occupants were sent home, the statement said.