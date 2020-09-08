Blood pressure machine causes hazmat response at Raynham Woods Medical Center

Raynham Woods Medical Center was evacuated Tuesday after an older blood pressure machine was knocked over and caused a Tier 1 hazmat response, officials said.
Raynham firefighters responded to a report of a mercury spill at the medical office building at 675 Paramount Drive at about 1 p.m., the Raynham Fire Department said in a statement.
No injuries were reported, and all occupants were sent home, the statement said.
The State Hazardous Materials Team was called in to assess the spill, additional resources responded to identify the full extent of mercury in the building, and Raynham police also responded, the statement said.
Advertisement
When the scene was cleared by 5:15 p.m., the property owners closed the building and called in a private hazmat company to clean and evaluate the building before it reopens, fire officials said.
The incident was isolated and the general public was never at risk, the statement said.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.